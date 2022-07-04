Sydney residents were warned of another day of devastating flooding today after large parts of the New South Wales coast were lashed with torrential rain yesterday.
Thousands of people across the Greater Sydney region were under evacuation orders and more than 130 rescues took place as an east-coast low, which is expected to persist until tomorrow, brought widespread rain, thunderstorms and flash flooding to parts of the state.
Authorities said the effects could be more severe than the past three major weather events.
Photo: EPA-EFE
More than 40 evacuation orders and 44 evacuation warnings had been issued to communities in the Greater Sydney region, while about 3,111 requests for assistance had been made to the State Emergency Service (SES).
Residents were told to delay nonessential travel in affected areas, potentially throwing the school holiday plans of thousands into chaos.
“If you were safe in 2021, do not assume you will be safe tonight,” state Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said yesterday evening, referring to floods that hit the same area last year.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation and we could see areas impacted that we haven’t seen before. It was a long night last night, it’s been a very long day today and tonight will be a long night for our emergency services [and] volunteers,” she said.
SES Commissioner Carlene York said the situation could get “significantly worse” over the course of yesterday evening, affecting “hundreds to thousands” of homes.
“I don’t want to be reporting any loss of life,” she said.
Amid the extreme weather, a man drowned in the Parramatta River after a kayak capsized yesterday afternoon.
Camden City Council Mayor Therese Fedeli spent yesterday afternoon looking at pictures of the rising flood waters on social media.
She said it felt like watching a horror movie unfold.
“I’m devastated ... and you can’t get out there because you’re putting yourself in danger,” Fedeli said.
Low-lying parts of Camden were issued with an evacuation warning early yesterday morning as floodwaters continued to rise. An evacuation center was quickly established at Narellan, 60km southwest of Sydney.
By 2:30pm, almost 20 roads were closed. Moderate flooding was continuing along the Nepean River at Camden Weir, sitting at 12.57m near its peak.
Fedeli said her community was still reeling from two previous flood events this year, leaving the community feeling “numb.”
“When it’s all subsided you get out and the recovery comes in ... we’ve got to do it all again,” she said.
“We have businesses from the first time who just got the place repainted, get on their feet, get all excited with grand openings ... and now they’re back to square one. It’s heartbreaking for them... How much can you take?”
Widespread rainfall in excess of 200mm had been recorded in parts of metropolitan Sydney in the 24 hours to 9am yesterday, with the heaviest falls around Newcastle. All dams were above 100 percent capacity, while the Warragamba Dam was spilling at a rate of 500 gigaliters a day.
TIMING: 'The CHIPS Act funding is crucial for us. In other words, if the act’s passage is delayed for too long, we will certainly need to adjust,’ chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) plans to start construction on a US$5 billion wafer fabrication facility in Texas in November, after passage of the US$52 billion Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act. The fab would be the largest of its kind in the US and one of the largest in the world, with a monthly capacity of 1.2 million wafers, GlobalWafers said, adding that the investment would be the first new fab in the US in more than 20 years and critical to closing a semiconductor supply chain gap. The world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier said the project, which
Samsung Electronics Co yesterday commenced mass production of 3-nanometer chips that are more powerful and efficient than predecessors, beating rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced chips in the world. South Korea’s largest company said in a statement that it was beginning with 3-nanometer semiconductors for high-performance and specialized low-power computing applications before expanding to mobile processors. By applying so-called Gate-All-Around transistor architecture, Samsung’s 3-nanometer products reduce power consumption by up to 45 percent and improve performance by 23 percent compared with 5-nanometer chips, it said. Samsung’s push to be first
Three to four tropical storms or typhoons are expected to hit Taiwan this year due to a weak La Nina effect in the northwest Pacific Ocean, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, as typhoon season begins next month. Taiwan’s typhoon season generally lasts from July to September, with most typhoons occurring in August. Weather Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) told a news conference that a weakening La Nina is expected to have less of an effect on Taiwan. “The climate simulation we conducted, and those conducted by other meteorological agencies around the world, showed that the number of typhoons that
COUNTERING CHINA: ‘When democracies demonstrate what we can do ... I have no doubt that we’ll win that competition every time,’ US President Joe Biden said US President Joe Biden rebooted his effort to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) after an earlier campaign faltered, enlisting the support of G7 leaders at their summit in Germany. The Build Back Better World initiative, named after Biden’s domestic spending and climate agenda, struggled to get off the ground because not enough G7 partners contributed financially when it was unveiled a year ago, people familiar with its lack of progress said. “When democracies demonstrate what we can do — all that we have to offer — I have no doubt that we’ll win that competition every time,” Biden said during