The Executive Yuan’s NT$30 billion (US$1.01 billion) rental subsidy program, which is estimated to benefit 500,000 families, will start accepting applications today, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, adding that the money would be wired to the accounts of approved applicants on World Habitat Day, or Oct. 3.
The policy’s looser regulations should make it easier for those who have had difficulty applying for government subsidies before, while landlords should also benefit from retaining tenants, Su said.
The subsidy, a four-year program with an annual budget of NT$30 billion, is open to applicants who make three times the lowest wages in their area, the Ministry of the Interior said.
Photo: CNA
People living in unsanctioned additions to top floors or unregistered buildings can also apply for the subsidy, the ministry said.
People aged 35 or younger would receive a subsidy that is 1.2 times higher than the base amount, while newlyweds would receive up to 1.3 times more than the base, it said.
Low-income households would receive 1.4 times more in subsidies, while families with small children would receive 1.4 times, with an increase of 0.2 times the base for each child born into the family after tomorrow, it said.
Su said that despite such beneficial measures to implement housing justice, the government continues to be prudent in managing its budget, having paid off more debt this year than any year in the past two decades.
Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said the policy is an important part of implementing housing justice, and is aimed at helping young and elderly people.
Hsu added that he was confident that the government would be able to implement the policy to its fullest extent.
Su has also approved the amendment of the College, Vocational High School, and Junior College Disadvantaged Students’ Off-campus Rental Subsidy program (大專校院弱勢學生校外租金補貼計畫).
The program, based on different rates set by local governments, would offer students renting off-campus a subsidy of NT$2,400 to NT$3,600 per month, up from NT$1,200 to NT$1,800 prior to the amendment, the Executive Yuan said, adding that the changes would take effect in September.
The domestically designed Teng Yun 2 drone passed development milestones over the weekend, flying for more than 10 hours straight and circling Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), in the longest flight of an indigenous uncrewed combat aerial vehicle. Developed by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, the Teng Yun 2, or “Cloud Rider” (騰雲二型), recorded its longest flight yet over the weekend, after a three-hour test flight last month, followed by five and seven-hour stretches in the air. The Teng Yun 2 No. 1812 departed from Chiashan Air Base in Hualien County at 6:46pm on Saturday and flew on a
A slew of new measures are to take effect on Friday, including nationwide bring-your-own-cup discounts. The new rule requires chain beverage shops to offer discounts of at least NT$5 (US$0.17) to customers who bring their own cups, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said. The policy would apply to more than 50,000 chain retail locations, including beverage shops, convenience stores, fast-food restaurants and supermarkets. It aims to cut down on waste from single-use plastic cups, more than 2.2 billion of which were used in Taiwan in 2020, the agency said. For convenience, the EPA said it has asked retailers to display signs stating how
TIMING: 'The CHIPS Act funding is crucial for us. In other words, if the act’s passage is delayed for too long, we will certainly need to adjust,’ chairwoman Doris Hsu said GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) plans to start construction on a US$5 billion wafer fabrication facility in Texas in November, after passage of the US$52 billion Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act. The fab would be the largest of its kind in the US and one of the largest in the world, with a monthly capacity of 1.2 million wafers, GlobalWafers said, adding that the investment would be the first new fab in the US in more than 20 years and critical to closing a semiconductor supply chain gap. The world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier said the project, which
COUNTERING CHINA: ‘When democracies demonstrate what we can do ... I have no doubt that we’ll win that competition every time,’ US President Joe Biden said US President Joe Biden rebooted his effort to counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) after an earlier campaign faltered, enlisting the support of G7 leaders at their summit in Germany. The Build Back Better World initiative, named after Biden’s domestic spending and climate agenda, struggled to get off the ground because not enough G7 partners contributed financially when it was unveiled a year ago, people familiar with its lack of progress said. “When democracies demonstrate what we can do — all that we have to offer — I have no doubt that we’ll win that competition every time,” Biden said during