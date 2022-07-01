Rental subsidy applications start today: Su

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Executive Yuan’s NT$30 billion (US$1.01 billion) rental subsidy program, which is estimated to benefit 500,000 families, will start accepting applications today, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, adding that the money would be wired to the accounts of approved applicants on World Habitat Day, or Oct. 3.

The policy’s looser regulations should make it easier for those who have had difficulty applying for government subsidies before, while landlords should also benefit from retaining tenants, Su said.

The subsidy, a four-year program with an annual budget of NT$30 billion, is open to applicants who make three times the lowest wages in their area, the Ministry of the Interior said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang, center, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung, second right, and Deputy Minister of the Interior Hua Ching-chun, right, attend the launch of a NT$30 billion rental subsidy program at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

People living in unsanctioned additions to top floors or unregistered buildings can also apply for the subsidy, the ministry said.

People aged 35 or younger would receive a subsidy that is 1.2 times higher than the base amount, while newlyweds would receive up to 1.3 times more than the base, it said.

Low-income households would receive 1.4 times more in subsidies, while families with small children would receive 1.4 times, with an increase of 0.2 times the base for each child born into the family after tomorrow, it said.

Su said that despite such beneficial measures to implement housing justice, the government continues to be prudent in managing its budget, having paid off more debt this year than any year in the past two decades.

Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said the policy is an important part of implementing housing justice, and is aimed at helping young and elderly people.

Hsu added that he was confident that the government would be able to implement the policy to its fullest extent.

Su has also approved the amendment of the College, Vocational High School, and Junior College Disadvantaged Students’ Off-campus Rental Subsidy program (大專校院弱勢學生校外租金補貼計畫).

The program, based on different rates set by local governments, would offer students renting off-campus a subsidy of NT$2,400 to NT$3,600 per month, up from NT$1,200 to NT$1,800 prior to the amendment, the Executive Yuan said, adding that the changes would take effect in September.