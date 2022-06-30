Hong Kong authorities, citing “security reasons,” have barred more than 10 journalists from covering events and ceremonies this week marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China, the Hong Kong Journalists Association said.
The journalists represent at least seven media outlets, including international news agencies Reuters and Agence France-Presse, and others from Hong Kong, the association said in a statement posted online late on Tuesday.
“The authorities have made ad hoc and narrow interview arrangements at this important juncture and have put forth vague grounds for refusal, seriously undermining the freedom of the press in Hong Kong,” the statement read.
Photo: Reuters
The Hong Kong media outlets affected include the English-language South China Morning Post and Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao, as well as online news outlet HK01, the association said.
The South China Morning Post said in a news report that one of its photographers had been rejected, with no reason given.
The rejections come amid strict requirements for those attending the handover events. Journalists covering them must have daily COVID-19 nucleic acid tests starting on Sunday and stay in a quarantine hotel from yesterday.
A news report by Hong Kong Economic Journal said at least three other journalists from local news outlets were yesterday informed that their applications to cover the events had been rejected.
Despite receiving approvals that had instructions for checking in to the quarantine hotel, some received rejection notices yesterday while on their way to the hotel, while others were informed that they were barred from the events upon arrival.
Authorities had invited media outlets to submit up to 20 applications to cover the events — which include a flag-raising ceremony and the inauguration for the new Hong Kong government — but later specified that only one journalist from each outlet could be sent to cover each of the two events.
Reuters said in a news report it had put forward two journalists’ names to cover the events, and that both applications were rejected.
Ming Pao and HK01 did not immediately comment. Agence France-Presse declined to comment and a spokesperson for the South China Morning Post declined to comment beyond their news report.
“The government is striking a balance as far as possible between the need of media work and security requirements,” Hong Kong’s Information Services Department said in a statement. “We will not comment on the accreditation outcome of individual organizations and persons.”
The rejections came as Hong Kong police confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is to visit the territory for the anniversary of the handover.
It would be his first trip outside mainland China since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold about two-and-a-half years ago.
Police have announced a raft of security measures, including road closures and a no-fly zone.
