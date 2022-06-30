UK’s Truss warns Beijing against invading Taiwan

STRATEGIC SHIFT: Britain’s foreign secretary said such a move would be a ‘catastrophic miscalculation,’ and called for more trade with nations that can be trusted

The Guardian, MADRID





China would be making “a catastrophic miscalculation” if it invaded Taiwan, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss said yesterday, telling a NATO summit that the UK and other countries should reconsider trading relationships with countries that use economic power in “coercive” ways.

In a sign of how far UK government attitudes toward China have shifted since the self-declared “golden decade” under former British prime minister David Cameron, Truss said trade should be directed at countries that could be trusted.

Speaking at the Madrid summit, Truss said that with China expanding its strategic ambitions, NATO’s new strategic concept should reference China specifically.

From left, NATO Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security Irene Fellin, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Iceland Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Gylfadottir, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder pose during a meeting of women foreign and defense ministers during a NATO summit in Madrid yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The alliance’s core mission was last updated in 2010 and is due to be revised.

Truss’ comments came a day after she called for more rapid action to help Taiwan with defensive weapons in case Beijing invaded, saying that was a key lesson from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I do think that with China extending its influence through economic coercion and building a capable military, there is a real risk that they draw the wrong idea that results in a catastrophic miscalculation such as invading Taiwan,” Truss said, speaking alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, left, arrives for the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. Photo: AP

One of the areas addressed by the G7 summit in southern Germany, which ended earlier this week, was efforts to offer more Western infrastructure money for developing nations, a response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative that seeks to bring influence through similar investment.

Given the threat from both China and Russia, there is a “need to reach outward and create that network of liberty of fellow like-minded countries,” Truss said.

G7 countries such as Australia should use their “economic weight” to challenge China, she said, adding that countries such as the UK could even rethink their approach to trade with Beijing.

“I think historically we haven’t used that economic power,” she said.

“We’ve been equidistant, if you like, about who we trade with, who we work with. And I think countries are becoming much more focused now on, is this trade with trust, do we trust this partner? Are they going to use it to undermine us, or are they going to use it for the mutual benefit of both of our economies? So trade has got a lot more geopolitical,” she added.

Speaking on Tuesday before the UK House of Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee, Truss went notably beyond the standard government language on Taiwan by saying there was a need to provide it with defensive weapons.

“We should have done things earlier. We should have been supplying the defensive weapons into Ukraine earlier,” she said. “We need to learn that lesson for Taiwan. Every piece of equipment we have sent takes months of training, so the sooner we do it, the better.”