Russia strikes Kyiv residential building before G7 summit opens in Germany

AFP, KYIV





Russian strikes hit a residential building in Kyiv yesterday, the first attack on the capital in almost three weeks, sparking calls by Ukraine for more support from G7 leaders meeting in Germany.

Four people, including a seven-year-old girl, were taken to hospital following the early morning strikes on a neighborhood that includes a weapons factory, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Moscow said its forces had carried out strikes against three military centers in northern and western Ukraine, including one near the border with Poland.

Rescuers look for survivors in a damaged residential building following Russian airstrikes in Kyiv yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The high-profile attacks, just over four months since Russia invaded its neighbor, came ahead of a week of Western diplomacy focused around the G7 and NATO summits.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is to address both gatherings, where allies including US President Joe Biden are to take stock of their support for Kyiv and of sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Biden yesterday condemned the attack on Kyiv as “more of their barbarism,” referring to Russia.

The G7 talks yesterday opened with the announcement of a ban on imports of Russian gold, but Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called for more.

He posted on Twitter a photograph of an injured child being carried on a stretcher, who he said was “sleeping peacefully in Kyiv until a Russian cruise missile blasted her home.”

The “G7 summit must respond with more sanctions on Russia and more heavy arms for Ukraine. Russia’s sick imperialism must be defeated,” he said.

The EU this past week offered a strong show of support when it granted Ukraine candidate status, although the path to membership is long.

Russian forces sought to encircle Kyiv in the first few weeks after the Feb. 24 invasion, but yesterday’s attack was the first strike on the capital since early this month.

Klitschko said the attack was a Russian missile strike intended to “intimidate Ukrainians” ahead of the NATO summit.

It was the third time since the invasion that the northwest neighborhood had been hit.

An Agence France-Presse team said there was a fire on the top three floors of the building and its stairwell was completely destroyed.

The Russians made a strategic breakthrough on Saturday when they took the industrial hub of Severodonetsk, the scene of weeks of fierce battles that have left it largely destroyed.

Severodonetsk’s mayor said it had been “fully occupied” by Russian troops after Ukrainian forces retreated to better defend the neighboring city of Lysychansk.

Pro-Moscow separatists said Russian troops and their allies had entered Lysychansk, which faces Severodonetsk on high ground across the Donets River.

At talks on the sidelines of the G7, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron said they saw an “opportunity to turn the tide” in Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesman said.

However, Johnson also cautioned Macron — who has maintained dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, unlike the British leader — that “any attempt to settle the conflict now will only cause enduring instability.”

In St Petersburg on Saturday, Putin said Russia would deliver Iskander-M missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads to Belarus in the coming months, as he met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.