Taiwan yesterday reported its first case of monkeypox, a man who recently returned from Germany.
On Monday, four days after his return, the man developed a fever, a sore throat, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes and a rash, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in a statement.
He sought medical attention two days later, and his case was reported to the CDC as a suspected monkeypox infection, the CDC said, adding that his test results returned earlier yesterday.
Photo: Reuters
The man, who had been studying in Germany, is quarantining in hospital, the agency said.
The health conditions of five listed contacts — three medical workers and two of his relatives — are being monitored, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsaing (莊人祥) said.
The CDC is to notify the WHO of the nation’s first recorded case of monkeypox, he said.
The CDC on Thursday designated monkeypox a category 2 communicable disease, citing its global spread.
The designation means that physicians are required to report confirmed or suspected cases to the CDC within 24 hours. Other category 2 communicable diseases are dengue fever, Zika fever, typhoid fever, measles and Chikungunya fever.
The CDC on Thursday said it had ruled out another suspected monkeypox case of a man in his 60s that was reported last week.
The disease is caused by the monkeypox virus, which can spread through close contact with an infected animal or person, and transmission occurs through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, body fluids or materials contaminated with the virus.
Since the UK first reported monkeypox cases in the middle of last month, at least 3,598 cases have been confirmed in 50 states around the world, mostly in Europe and the Americas, the CDC said.
Taiwan is the third Asian country that has reported the disease, following cases in Singapore and South Korea, the CDC said.
‘DEMOCRATIC FISH’: Soichiro Hayashi said he wants to return Taiwan’s kindness after it helped with relief efforts after the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami Japanese fish farmers are ready to help Taiwan after China banned Taiwanese grouper imports, the Sankei Shimbun reported yesterday. The Chinese General Administration of Customs suspended imports of the fish on Monday last week, citing prohibited chemicals and excessive levels of oxytetracycline allegedly found in grouper imports since December last year. Soichiro Hayashi, president of the Hayashi Trout Farm in Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture, is leading the push for Taiwanese grouper imports, the newspaper said. His call has caught the attention of several large sushi chains, the report said. Hayashi, who is the Fukushima branch head of the Friends of Lee Teng-hui Association in Japan,
‘TROJAN HORSE’ SCHEME: The comment that a bridge would allow China’s PLA to easily launch an attack shows ‘a lack of backbone,’ Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je said Critics accused Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of being oblivious to national security concerns after he proposed constructing a bridge to link Kinmen and China’s Xiamen (廈門). Ko, who is also the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) chairman, made the proposal when presiding over the opening ceremony of the party’s office in Kinmen on Saturday. He said the bridge could solve Kinmen’s population, electricity and garbage problems, as well as serve as a shortcut for leaving or entering Taiwan without traveling via Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport). He also proposed building a hospital in Kinmen to attract people who are seeking medical treatment in
OVER THE HUMP: In a seven-day period ending on Wednesday, the nation reported 366,628 new cases, down 19 percent from the 451,358 reported in the previous week The nation might further open up to more arrivals in the next two months, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 48,283 new local COVID-19 cases, down from more than 50,000 in the previous few days. Taiwan on Wednesday last week introduced a plan to allow up to 25,000 arrivals per week as part of efforts to gradually reopen borders, which includes reducing mandatory quarantines for inbound travelers from seven to three days, followed by four days in “self-initiated epidemic prevention.” The quota covers inbound Taiwanese arrivals, businesspeople and migrant workers. Former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) yesterday said
CECC UPDATE: Officials said the definition of a confirmed COVID-19 case has been revised to include those who are positive in a PCR home test confirmed by a doctor The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that it would probably list monkeypox as a category 2 notifiable communicable disease today or tomorrow. The WHO is to convene an emergency committee meeting today in accordance with the International Health Regulations to discuss whether the spread of monkeypox to 39 countries, including 32 non-endemic countries, constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. On Tuesday, the Singaporean Ministry of Health confirmed its first imported case of monkeypox, which is also the first case reported in Southeast Asia. South Korea yesterday reported its first confirmed case of monkeypox — a South Korean national who