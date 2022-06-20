Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) yesterday clinched the women’s singles title at the Badminton World Federation’s Indonesia Open in Jakarta with a win against China’s Wang Zhiyi (王祉怡).
Tai defeated Wang, the winner of the Badminton Asia Championships, 21-23, 21-6, 21-15, in a match that lasted 60 minutes.
The win gave Tai her third Indonesia Open title and her second of the season, after the Thailand Open last month. It was also a timely birthday gift for Tai, who turns 28 today.
Photo: Adek Berry, AFP
Tai, who bagged a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, won her first title of the season at the Thailand Open, when she defeated her long-standing rival Chen Yufei (陳雨菲) of China 21-15, 17-21, 21-12 in the final.
On Saturday, world No. 2 and second seed Tai again beat Chen, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, in the Indonesia Open semi-finals to advance to the final against world No. 14 Wang.
Tai, the Asian champion in 2016 and 2018, got off to a shaky start against Wang, lagging 8-14 and eventually losing the first game 21-23.
Photo: AFP
“Wang played with very good ball control. I put the burden on myself because of my own mistakes,” Tai said via an interpreter after the match.
However, Tai quickly adjusted and upped the tempo to take a 11-0 lead in the second game, and went on to score a comfortable 21-6 victory.
“I’m very happy that a lot of people cheered me on, as it became my motivation during the match today,” she said.
Tai played more flexibly in the early part of the decider, opening a 6-1 lead, but Wang showed tenacity and worked hard to catch up. Tai eventually won the hard-fought game 21-15.
The purse at the Super 1000 Indonesia Open totaled US$1.2 million.
Additional reporting by AFP
The military yesterday showed off its latest domestically produced armored vehicle, the CM-34 Clouded Leopard, at a remote manufacturing site in the nation’s central mountains. Taiwan has been eager to demonstrate its resolve to defend itself should China ever attack. Those fears have become more pronounced over the past few years as Beijing has stepped up military activities near Taiwan. While Taiwan relies on the US for many of its weapons, such as fighter jets, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been pushing for a greater emphasis on Taiwanese-designed and made armaments, the most high profile of which is new submarines. The eight-wheeled CM-34,
CANCELED TOURS: The booster shot requirement for local tour groups will hopefully be dropped, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai said Starting today, travelers can transit through the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport before flying to a third country, Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) said this week, after the transit service had been suspended for more than one year. The airport operator resumed the service after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday further eased border control measures that were imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The center has also lifted the ban on inbound passengers being picked up by friends and relatives at the airport. On Monday afternoon, the company conducted a drill to ensure that all stakeholders at the
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin for disparaging Taiwan’s sovereignty by saying that Taiwan issues are “China’s internal affairs.” The ministry strongly condemned Putin’s “false” remarks that “undermined the sovereignty of the Republic of China,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing. Xinhua news agency cited Putin as telling Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) during a telephone call on Wednesday that Russia opposed any interference from external forces in China’s internal affairs, such as in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Ou said that Taiwanese elect their government in free and fair elections, adding that only the
TAIPEI INFORMED: The White House said that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan voiced concern to diplomat Yang Jiechi about Beijing’s activities in the Taiwan Strait Top US and China officials discussed Taiwan, Ukraine and other security issues in Luxembourg, in the latest sign that leaders of the world’s two largest economies are trying to keep high-level communications open despite simmering tensions. The meeting between US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) on Monday “included candid, substantive and productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues, as well as key issues in US-China relations,” the White House said in a statement, without elaborating. The meeting lasted for four-and-a-half hours, said a senior US administration official who briefed reporters afterward. The