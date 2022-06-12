US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin yesterday vowed to help Asian nations push back against Chinese “bullying,” describing the efforts as necessary to prevent a repeat of the Ukraine crisis in the Pacific.
Austin told the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that the Asia-Pacific region was at the “heart of American grand strategy,” despite the European conflict consuming US attention and resources.
In his first address to the summit, he drew comparisons between Russian actions and China’s “more coercive and aggressive approach” to its own territorial claims.
Photo: AFP
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all,” Austin told a ballroom filled with international defense and security officials. “It’s what happens when big powers decide that their imperial appetites matter more than the rights of their peaceful neighbors, and it’s a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in.”
US President Joe Biden is facing continued skepticism about the US’ commitment to Asia, despite renewed openness to Washington’s rhetoric about defending the sovereignty of smaller nations.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security grievances since a landmark joint statement ahead of the Ukraine war has created a strategic opening for US policy in Asia, US officials say.
“We feel the headwinds — from threats and intimidation — and the obsolete belief in a world carved up into spheres of influence,” the defense secretary said.
In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Friday that China’s criticism of US arms sales to Taiwan is “absurd.”
The ministry thanked Washington for concrete actions toward maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou’s (歐江安) remarks came after a bilateral meeting between Austin and Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) earlier in the day on the sidelines of the summit.
Wei told Austin that “Taiwan is China’s Taiwan” and that the US’ recent announcement of arms sales to Taipei “severely damaged China’s sovereign[ty] and security interests,” the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.
Ausin reiterated the US’ commitment to its “one China” policy guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the “six assurances,” the US Department of Defense said.
Austin “reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the [Taiwan] Strait, opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo, and called on the PRC [People’s Republic of China] to refrain from further destabilizing actions toward Taiwan,” it said.
The foreign ministry said that the “Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign country that has never been under the rule of the Chinese government and that its people will not submit to Chinese oppression or threats of force.”
Taiwan would continue to strengthen its self-defense capabilities, and work with the US and other like-minded countries to defend a rules-based international order that safeguards safety, stability and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, Ou said.
The ministry expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for its continued concern over cross-strait peace and stability.
It was referring to remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who in his keynote speech at the security forum on Friday said that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is “of extreme importance.”
In related news, the Monterey Talks, which some pundits consider the most important strategic collaboration between Taiwan and the US, are to take place in California next week.
A delegation of officials from the foreign ministry and the Ministry of National Defense is expected to be headed by National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) to attend the talks.
Biden’s administration might ask Taiwan to agree on upgrades to existing equipment instead of new arms sales, as this would raise the nation’s combat readiness immediately, sources said yesterday.
‘INTENSIFIED STANDOFF POSSIBLE’: Taiwan would respond by improving its defense capabilities, the Ministry of National Defense said in a report to the Legislative Yuan The Chinese military would be capable of fighting against Taiwan and allied forces by 2027, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) report said yesterday. China has set a goal of modernizing its warfare capabilities by that year, which is to mark the 100th anniversary of its army’s founding, and it might by then be able to act more aggressively toward Taiwan, said the report, which the ministry submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review. The ministry did not cite any evidence that China was planning to invade Taiwan by 2027 or provide any intelligence that Beijing had given up on its vow
UPBEAT OUTLOOK: The impact of Dragon Boat Festival travel remains to be seen, even though crowds at tourist spots were relatively small, the health minister said Taiwan is likely to see a nationwide decline in daily COVID-19 cases after June 10, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation is still plateauing, with case numbers declining in the north, but rising in the south, although the situation is likely to improve nationwide after Friday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), made the comments while visiting a temporary vaccination center for children set up at Liberty Square in Taipei. He said it remains to be seen whether the gathering of crowds over the Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend will have an impact
‘VERY RARE’ MENTION: The government said it welcomes any positive measure that contributes to heightening the importance of peace and stability across the Strait A rare mention of Taiwan as a footnote in the official Japanese policy guidelines could signal further warming of Taiwan-Japan ties, as the news came on top of reports that Japan is considering dispatching Self-Defense Force officers to Taiwan. A Japanese newspaper reported that Japan’s Cabinet yesterday ratified the Basic Policies for Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform, which includes a footnote on the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Japanese government uses the guidelines to draft economic policies and oversee fiscal management. The Japanese-language Asahi Shimbun reported that the Liberal Democratic Party Congress had been divided on whether
‘SERIOUS’ ABOUT DEFENSE: While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the deal, a researcher said that such sales lack substance and provide limited military support Washington has approved a proposed sale of US$120 million in spare parts for ships and systems, and related equipment to Taiwan, the fourth Taipei-bound defense package approved by the administration of US President Joe Biden. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Wednesday that the sale would include unclassified spare and repair parts for ships and ship systems, logistical technical assistance, US government and contractor representative technical and logistical support, and other related elements of logistical and program support requested by Taiwan. “The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s surface-vessel fleet, enhancing its ability