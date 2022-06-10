President Tsai, Premier Su greet French delegation

By Lee Hsin-fang and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday greeted a delegation led by French Senator Joel Guerriau, expressing the hope that the countries can continue to foster a positive relationship.

Guerriau in his morning meeting with Tsai lauded Taiwan for contributing to regional stability, despite facing sustained isolation because of China.

During the meeting in Taipei, Guerriau — vice chairman of the French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group and vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Armed Forces — described Taiwan as a pillar of stability in the region.

Slovak National Council Deputy Speaker Milan Laurencik, second left, and other members of a Slovakian delegation mimic fighting among Taiwanese lawmakers at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

Although Taiwan faces isolation from the international community, it continues to open itself to the world and fight for its existence on a daily basis, Guerriau said.

Guerriau, who is leading a delegation of French senators on a six-day visit to Taiwan, was conferred the Order of Propitious Clouds with Grand Cordon by the president at the beginning of the meeting for his role in enhancing the Taiwan-France relationship.

Later in the day Guerriau met with Su, who thanked the senator for voicing support for Taiwan’s international participation in the French parliament.

Premier Su Tseng-chang(蘇貞昌), right, yesterday greeted the French senators delegation led by Senator Joel Guerriau, left, who is also the vice chairman of the French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group. Photo courtesy of Executive Yuan

For example, the Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group last year put forth a resolution in support of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, which was passed in a 304-0 vote, with 19 abstentions.

“Our voice is not enough to change the situation, but we will continue to support Taiwan,” Guerriau said.

He added that his meetings with several ministers were impressive, especially the courage Taiwanese leaders showed while facing such a complicated situation and fighting against a tough neighbor.

The democratic values shared by Taiwan and France, and the determination to safeguard them are the most important aspects, he said.

The delegation also includes French senators Vincent Eble, Sylvie Goy-Chavent, Dany Wattebled and Ludovic Haye.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Yuan yesterday held a ceremony to inaugurate the Taiwan-Slovakia Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association during a visit by a Slovakian delegation led by Slovak National Council Deputy Speaker Milan Laurencik and Bratislava Region President Juraj Droba.

Slovak lawmaker Tomas Lehotsky said that the two countries “have incredibly similar histories,” and cherish their hard-fought freedom and democracy.

“The cooperation between Slovakia and Taiwan is an important investment in a wonderful future,” Lehotsky said.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) has been appointed president of the association, which includes more than 50 legislators from across party lines.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) greeted the delegation on Wednesday, thanking them for supporting Taiwan’s bid to participate at the World Health Assembly by writing to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus several times.

You said that the legislature would do its best to assist in the review of the “Taiwan-Slovakia agreement on judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters,” adding that he hopes ties between the countries continue to deepen.

Additional reporting by Wu Su-wei, Chung Li-hua and Yang Cheng-yu