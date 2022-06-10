President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday greeted a delegation led by French Senator Joel Guerriau, expressing the hope that the countries can continue to foster a positive relationship.
Guerriau in his morning meeting with Tsai lauded Taiwan for contributing to regional stability, despite facing sustained isolation because of China.
During the meeting in Taipei, Guerriau — vice chairman of the French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group and vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Armed Forces — described Taiwan as a pillar of stability in the region.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
Although Taiwan faces isolation from the international community, it continues to open itself to the world and fight for its existence on a daily basis, Guerriau said.
Guerriau, who is leading a delegation of French senators on a six-day visit to Taiwan, was conferred the Order of Propitious Clouds with Grand Cordon by the president at the beginning of the meeting for his role in enhancing the Taiwan-France relationship.
Later in the day Guerriau met with Su, who thanked the senator for voicing support for Taiwan’s international participation in the French parliament.
Photo courtesy of Executive Yuan
For example, the Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group last year put forth a resolution in support of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, which was passed in a 304-0 vote, with 19 abstentions.
“Our voice is not enough to change the situation, but we will continue to support Taiwan,” Guerriau said.
He added that his meetings with several ministers were impressive, especially the courage Taiwanese leaders showed while facing such a complicated situation and fighting against a tough neighbor.
The democratic values shared by Taiwan and France, and the determination to safeguard them are the most important aspects, he said.
The delegation also includes French senators Vincent Eble, Sylvie Goy-Chavent, Dany Wattebled and Ludovic Haye.
Meanwhile, the Legislative Yuan yesterday held a ceremony to inaugurate the Taiwan-Slovakia Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association during a visit by a Slovakian delegation led by Slovak National Council Deputy Speaker Milan Laurencik and Bratislava Region President Juraj Droba.
Slovak lawmaker Tomas Lehotsky said that the two countries “have incredibly similar histories,” and cherish their hard-fought freedom and democracy.
“The cooperation between Slovakia and Taiwan is an important investment in a wonderful future,” Lehotsky said.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) has been appointed president of the association, which includes more than 50 legislators from across party lines.
Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) greeted the delegation on Wednesday, thanking them for supporting Taiwan’s bid to participate at the World Health Assembly by writing to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus several times.
You said that the legislature would do its best to assist in the review of the “Taiwan-Slovakia agreement on judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters,” adding that he hopes ties between the countries continue to deepen.
Additional reporting by Wu Su-wei, Chung Li-hua and Yang Cheng-yu
‘INTENSIFIED STANDOFF POSSIBLE’: Taiwan would respond by improving its defense capabilities, the Ministry of National Defense said in a report to the Legislative Yuan The Chinese military would be capable of fighting against Taiwan and allied forces by 2027, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) report said yesterday. China has set a goal of modernizing its warfare capabilities by that year, which is to mark the 100th anniversary of its army’s founding, and it might by then be able to act more aggressively toward Taiwan, said the report, which the ministry submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review. The ministry did not cite any evidence that China was planning to invade Taiwan by 2027 or provide any intelligence that Beijing had given up on its vow
UPBEAT OUTLOOK: The impact of Dragon Boat Festival travel remains to be seen, even though crowds at tourist spots were relatively small, the health minister said Taiwan is likely to see a nationwide decline in daily COVID-19 cases after June 10, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation is still plateauing, with case numbers declining in the north, but rising in the south, although the situation is likely to improve nationwide after Friday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), made the comments while visiting a temporary vaccination center for children set up at Liberty Square in Taipei. He said it remains to be seen whether the gathering of crowds over the Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend will have an impact
‘VERY RARE’ MENTION: The government said it welcomes any positive measure that contributes to heightening the importance of peace and stability across the Strait A rare mention of Taiwan as a footnote in the official Japanese policy guidelines could signal further warming of Taiwan-Japan ties, as the news came on top of reports that Japan is considering dispatching Self-Defense Force officers to Taiwan. A Japanese newspaper reported that Japan’s Cabinet yesterday ratified the Basic Policies for Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform, which includes a footnote on the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Japanese government uses the guidelines to draft economic policies and oversee fiscal management. The Japanese-language Asahi Shimbun reported that the Liberal Democratic Party Congress had been divided on whether
FACT SHEET: The US has explained the changes, MOFA said, adding that Taiwan will continue to uphold its democratic system and the inviolability of its sovereignty The US Department of State has put back a statement that it does not support “Taiwan independence” in the latest update of a fact sheet on US-Taiwan relations. The latest version of the fact sheet, published on Saturday last week, states “we do not support Taiwan independence,” a phrase that had been included in the fact sheet since at least 2018 before it was removed on May 5, triggering a strong protest from Beijing. “We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side; we do not support Taiwan independence; and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by