A Cambodian naval base being constructed with the assistance of China is to include a portion for the exclusive use of the Chinese military, the Washington Post reported yesterday.
The Chinese and Cambodian governments have previously denied reports that Cambodia would allow a Chinese military presence at the Ream Naval Base on the Gulf of Thailand.
Such a presence would mark a significant expansion in China’s military access in the Indo-Pacific region, where it currently only has one naval base, in the east African nation of Djibouti.
Photo: AP
Citing unnamed Western and Chinese officials, the Post reported that the base would host the Chinese military in its northern section.
One Western official told the paper that expansion plans finalized in 2020 called for the Chinese military to have “exclusive use of the northern portion of the base, while their presence would remain concealed.”
A Beijing official confirmed the Chinese military would use a “portion” of the base, but denied it would have exclusive use.
Lowy Institute international security program director Sam Roggeveen said the new information, and particularly the apparent confirmation by a Beijing official, “strengthens the case that this is actually happening.”
“It’s fairly early days, so we don’t know what the capacity of the facility will be,” Roggeveen said. “Its practical value [to Beijing] is that it would allow China to deploy more readily its warships and coastguard vessels around the region, and to simply have a bit more presence, where once it would need to sail very long distances.”
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was visiting Indonesia yesterday, said he was concerned about the reports and called on the Chinese government to be open about its intentions.
“We are in regular contact with the Cambodian government and we have been consistently assured that no foreign military will be granted exclusive access at Ream,” Albanese told reporters in Makassar. “We’ve been aware of Beijing’s activity at Ream for some time. We encourage Beijing to be transparent about its intent, and to ensure that its activities support regional security and stability.”
UPBEAT OUTLOOK: The impact of Dragon Boat Festival travel remains to be seen, even though crowds at tourist spots were relatively small, the health minister said Taiwan is likely to see a nationwide decline in daily COVID-19 cases after June 10, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation is still plateauing, with case numbers declining in the north, but rising in the south, although the situation is likely to improve nationwide after Friday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), made the comments while visiting a temporary vaccination center for children set up at Liberty Square in Taipei. He said it remains to be seen whether the gathering of crowds over the Dragon Boat Festival holiday weekend will have an impact
‘INTENSIFIED STANDOFF POSSIBLE’: Taiwan would respond by improving its defense capabilities, the Ministry of National Defense said in a report to the Legislative Yuan The Chinese military would be capable of fighting against Taiwan and allied forces by 2027, a Ministry of National Defense (MND) report said yesterday. China has set a goal of modernizing its warfare capabilities by that year, which is to mark the 100th anniversary of its army’s founding, and it might by then be able to act more aggressively toward Taiwan, said the report, which the ministry submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review. The ministry did not cite any evidence that China was planning to invade Taiwan by 2027 or provide any intelligence that Beijing had given up on its vow
ELEVEN AREAS: The two sides are seeking to sign a deal under a newly announced mechanism in the shortest possible time, Minister Without Portfolio John Deng said Taiwan and the US yesterday announced that they would commence negotiations on a new trade agreement, dubbed the “Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-century Trade,” signaling a breakthrough after Taiwan was excluded from a US-led regional trade framework. The first round of negotiations would be held in Washington at the end of this month, Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) told a news conference in Taipei, adding that he would head the Taiwanese delegation to the US. Deng made the announcement after an online meeting with Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi, in which the two sides agreed on the initiative’s name. The negotiations would
FACT SHEET: The US has explained the changes, MOFA said, adding that Taiwan will continue to uphold its democratic system and the inviolability of its sovereignty The US Department of State has put back a statement that it does not support “Taiwan independence” in the latest update of a fact sheet on US-Taiwan relations. The latest version of the fact sheet, published on Saturday last week, states “we do not support Taiwan independence,” a phrase that had been included in the fact sheet since at least 2018 before it was removed on May 5, triggering a strong protest from Beijing. “We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side; we do not support Taiwan independence; and we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved by