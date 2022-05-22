Starting tomorrow, residents of indigenous townships and outlying islands can use a positive rapid test result that has been confirmed by a doctor for COVID-19 diagnosis, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The policy could eventually be applied nationwide, the center said.
It is difficult for residents of indigenous areas and outlying areas to travel to medical centers, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said, explaining the reason for the change.
Photo: CNA
The areas include 30 mountain and 20 plains indigenous townships, as well as 19 townships on outlying islands, said Chuang, who is the CECC’s spokesman.
Residents of these areas who test positive with a rapid COVID-19 test can book a telemedicine appointment or visit a clinic to ask a health worker to assess their test result and report them as a confirmed case.
The policy is currently available to people aged 65 or older, long-term care facility residents and people who are undergoing home quarantine, home isolation or self-disease prevention.
The policy would continue to be expanded to eventually cover everyone, but the center needs to observe the outcomes for some time and revise it if needed, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
The number of pharmacies that are sold out of government-rationed rapid test kits has fallen, meaning that people do not need to line up early to buy them anymore, he said, citing sales data.
Pharmacies and public health centers that still sell out all their test kits would receive a one-time shipment of two boxes containing 156 packs of test kits, Chen said.
Public health centers in mountainous or remote areas as well as outlying islands without community pharmacies that have fewer than two boxes in stock would receive a one-time delivery of five boxes containing 390 packs of test kits, he said.
He advised people to call pharmacies to make sure there are test kits in stock before traveling to purchase them.
The CECC on Friday asked local health departments to report on where they can set up additional sales locations in mountainous and remote areas, and outlying islands.
Asked when a second round of the real-name-based rationing system for rapid test kits would begin, Chen said the CECC would wait until the coverage rate across the nation is higher, so the next round could be postponed to next month.
REACHING OUT: President Tsai expressed condolences to the deceased man’s family and wished a speedy recovery to those who were wounded in the shooting The Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA) on Monday called on the US to label organizations associated with the suspect in the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church shooting as domestic terrorists, following accusations that he was a member of a group backing unification with ties to the Chinese government. David Wenwei Chou (周文偉), 68, was arrested on Sunday and is being held in lieu of US$1 million bail at the Orange County Intake Release Center over a mass shooting at the California church that left one dead and five wounded. Local police suspect the shooting was politically motivated after they found notes in
NO CONSENSUS YET: Local governments and the CECC have agreed to change the ‘3+4’ self-isolation policy, but are still mulling what to replace it with The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and local governments have agreed to ease restrictions on close contacts of COVID-19 cases, although the details are still being discussed, the center said yesterday. The discussions follow Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Saturday approving a proposal to shorten the “3+4” policy — three days of home isolation followed by four days of self-disease prevention — for close contacts who have received booster doses. “We did not reach a consensus on how to revise the current restrictions, but we all agreed that the administrative burden must be reduced and the intensity of restrictions must be eased,
LIVING WITH COVID-19: Close contacts with a booster shot would no longer follow the ‘3+4’ policy, instead practicing ‘0+7,’ or self-disease prevention for seven days Close contacts of COVID-19 cases who have received a booster shot no longer need to isolate at home, but should practice seven days of “self-disease prevention,” effective today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that starting at 12am today, close contacts — people living in the same household — of those confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 are exempt from home isolation if they have received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Data from other countries show that people who have received a booster shot are
‘TOO RESTRICTIVE’: Ending US sales of weapons that do not fall under the category of ‘asymmetric’ would hamper Taiwan’s defense against China, two business groups said Taiwan’s weapons procurement decisions are made based on its needs, and are not influenced by individual arms dealers, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said yesterday after two US business groups questioned a US official’s comment on arms sales to Taiwan. US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security Mira Resnick told the business groups via video link on Saturday that Washington would adjust the types of weapons sold to Taiwan and end “most arms sales to Taiwan that do not fall under the category of ‘asymmetric.’” The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan and the US-Taiwan Business Council on Monday