The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Los Angeles yesterday said it was providing emergency services to families after a shooting at a church in the city on Sunday killed one Taiwanese-American and injured five.
Forty members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church had gathered at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods on Sunday to attend a luncheon in honor of Pastor Billy Chang (張承宗), when an Asian man in his 60s allegedly entered the church at about 1:30pm and started shooting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, citing information from Los Angeles police.
The wounded, who were all identified as members of the city’s Taiwanese-American business community, included four men aged 66, 75, 82 and 92, and a woman aged 86. Four of them were in a critical condition after being shot, while one had minor injuries. All five were taken to three nearby hospitals.
Photo: AFP
The churchgoers detained the shooter, “hogtied his legs with an extension cord and confiscated at least two weapons” before officers arrived at the scene to apprehend and arrest him, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told a news conference.
“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery,” Hallock said.
Police said they were unsure whether the suspect — a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada — was known to the victims.
The ministry said it was monitoring the situation and assessing the needs of the injured and their family members.
It said that it was also working with TECO, the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) and local Taiwanese-American associations in Los Angeles to receive the latest updates on the incident.
Taiwanese living in Southern California can at any time dial 1-213-923-3591, the emergency contact number for TECO in Los Angeles, if they need emergency assistance, the ministry said.
Those residing in Taiwan can contact 0800-085-095 on behalf of family members living abroad, the ministry said.
The OCAC yesterday released a statement urging Taiwanese foreign affairs personnel stationed overseas to monitor at all times the safety of nationals living abroad, to maintain contact with the local government and police agencies, and to provide timely assistance to Taiwanese in emergency situations.
Additional reporting by AFP
