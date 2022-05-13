Finland’s leaders yesterday said that they are in favor of rapidly applying for NATO membership, paving the way for an expansion of the alliance that could deal a blow to Russia as its military struggles with its war in Ukraine.
The move by Finland was announced by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.
It means that Finland is all but certain to join NATO, although a few steps remain before the application process can begin.
Photo: AP
Sweden is expected to decide on joining NATO in the next few days.
“NATO membership would strengthen Finland’s security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance,” Niinisto and Marin said in a joint statement. “Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days.”
The Kremlin reacted to the development a few hours later, saying that Finland’s move to join NATO would not help stability and security in Europe.
Photo: AP
Finland shares a 1,340km land border with Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia’s response to the move would depend on what specific steps NATO would take to bring its infrastructure close to Russian borders.
He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already ordered to work out steps to bolster the country’s defenses in the west in response to NATO’s expansion closer to Russian territory.
Previously, the Kremlin had warned of “military and political repercussions” if Sweden and Finland join NATO.
Should they apply, there will be an interim period lasting from when an application has been handed in until all 30 NATO members’ parliaments have ratified it.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wrote on Twitter: “History being made by our northern neighbors.”
Kallas pledged to support “a rapid accession process” for Finland into NATO, of which Estonia is a member.
Finland’s announcement came a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Finland and Sweden to sign a military cooperation agreement.
The UK on Wednesday pledged to aid Sweden and Finland if the two Nordic nations were to be attacked.
During a news conference with Johnson in Helsinki, Niinisto said that Moscow could only blame itself should his nation become a NATO member.
“You [Russia] caused this. Look at the mirror,” Niinisto said.
