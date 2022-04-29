The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing tax returns for all taxpayers until June 30, after earlier saying the extension would only apply to people being treated for COVID-19 or those in isolation.
The ministry said that the extension of the May 31 deadline by one month was to reduce the risk of cluster infections by preventing crowding at National Taxation Bureau offices amid a record surge in domestic COVID-19 cases.
It on Tuesday announced that people who are being treated for the virus or are in isolation would have an extra month to file, but it revised that decision in response to calls by legislators for a general extension.
Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times
The ministry in 2020 and last year extended the filing deadline for all taxpayers from May 31 to June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s extension would apply to individual and business tax filings and payments, as well as the payment of property taxes, the ministry said in a statement.
It would apply to an estimated 6.53 million individual income taxpayers and 990,000 business taxpayers, the ministry said.
In addition, the period for inquiry of income and deductions data for filing an individual income tax return, which was originally from yesterday to May 31, is also extended to June 30.
People who file their returns online or by telephone during the extended period should expect their return, if eligible for one, by July 29 as previously scheduled, the ministry said.
The ministry said people who are eligible to file online should do so using the ministry’s e-filing and tax payment service at https://tax.nat.gov.tw/index.html, or by using their regional tax office’s Web site to avoid the risk of infection.
For additional information, people can call the ministry’s toll-free telephone number: 0800-000-321, it said.
JUST THE BEGINNING: As local cases rose to 5,092, the health minister said an NHRI simulation found that confirmed cases could peak at about 45,000 per day Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday agreed to a new policy to shorten home isolation to three days, as long as those involved test negative for COVID-19 in the following four days and adhere to certain restrictions. The “3+4” policy was agreed upon during a disease prevention meeting at the Executive Yuan. The exact implementation date for the new policy would be announced after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has held discussions with local governments, the Executive Yuan said. Those who test negative for COVID-19 using rapid tests in the four days following their three days of isolation can leave the house,
REPRIEVE: People who have been in home isolation for more than three days and who test negative can be released from isolation tomorrow, Chen Shih-chung said Home isolation for close contacts of COVID-19 cases is to be reduced to three days of isolation, followed by a four-day “self-disease prevention” period, starting today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, adding that a simplified contact tracing method would take effect immediately. The CECC also reported 5,108 domestic infections and 113 imported cases yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said a meeting with all local government heads and health officials was held yesterday morning, and their ideas were discussed by a specialist advisory panel in the afternoon. The advisory panel agreed that contact
EFFECTIVE TRACING: Six local governments agreed to limit the scope of close contacts to family members, classmates and coworkers to avoid disrupting daily life Taiwan would not go into a lockdown like the one in Shanghai to control a rise in domestic COVID-19 cases, as the vast majority of those infected have no symptoms or show only minor symptoms, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said yesterday, pledging to keep opening up. Backed by a high vaccination rate, the government has been promoting the “new Taiwan model,” learning to gradually live with the virus and avoiding shutting down the economy, unlike in Shanghai, which is in its third week of a lockdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to reporters, Su said the government was confident in the
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is recruiting Taiwanese technicians without a university degree or related experience to work at its planned plant in Arizona, media reports said last week. However, the world’s largest contract chipmaker is asking that job candidates speak fluent English, with a score of 800 or better on the Test of English for International Communication, the reports said. An increasing number of companies and schools in Taiwan use the test for recruitment purposes or as a requirement for graduation. TSMC’s Fab 21 in Arizona is expected to start production of advanced 5-nanometer chips in 2024. The company needs workers