Tax filing deadline extended for all by one month

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing tax returns for all taxpayers until June 30, after earlier saying the extension would only apply to people being treated for COVID-19 or those in isolation.

The ministry said that the extension of the May 31 deadline by one month was to reduce the risk of cluster infections by preventing crowding at National Taxation Bureau offices amid a record surge in domestic COVID-19 cases.

It on Tuesday announced that people who are being treated for the virus or are in isolation would have an extra month to file, but it revised that decision in response to calls by legislators for a general extension.

Hsinchu City Tax Bureau employees, left, check tax documents from behind plastic partitions in Hsinchu City on May 12 last year. Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times

The ministry in 2020 and last year extended the filing deadline for all taxpayers from May 31 to June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s extension would apply to individual and business tax filings and payments, as well as the payment of property taxes, the ministry said in a statement.

It would apply to an estimated 6.53 million individual income taxpayers and 990,000 business taxpayers, the ministry said.

In addition, the period for inquiry of income and deductions data for filing an individual income tax return, which was originally from yesterday to May 31, is also extended to June 30.

People who file their returns online or by telephone during the extended period should expect their return, if eligible for one, by July 29 as previously scheduled, the ministry said.

The ministry said people who are eligible to file online should do so using the ministry’s e-filing and tax payment service at https://tax.nat.gov.tw/index.html, or by using their regional tax office’s Web site to avoid the risk of infection.

For additional information, people can call the ministry’s toll-free telephone number: 0800-000-321, it said.