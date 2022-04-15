Ukrainian forces on Wednesday said that they hit and badly damaged the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, while Russia yesterday said that its crew was forced to evacuate as a result of a fire, without acknowledging an attack.
Odesa Governor Maksym Marchenko said that Ukrainian forces struck the guided-missile cruiser Moskva with two missiles and caused “serious damage.”
The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the ship was damaged, but not that it was hit by Ukraine.
Photo: Reuters
Ammunition on board detonated after a fire of as-yet undetermined causes, the ministry said.
The entire crew was evacuated and the vessel was to be towed to a port, it said.
The cruiser typically has about 500 people on board.
If confirmed, the loss of a cruiser would be a major blow to Russia after the Orsk tank carrier was hit and set on fire in an attack in Berdyansk in the Sea of Azov late last month.
The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia showed their support to Ukraine on a visit on Wednesday to war-ravaged areas and demanded accountability for what they called war crimes.
They meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and visited Borodyanka, one of the towns near Kyiv where evidence of atrocities was found after Russian troops withdrew to focus on the country’s east.
“There are no doubts that they committed war crimes. And for that, they should be accountable,” Latvian President Egils Levits said.
“The fight for Europe’s future is happening here,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.
Nauseda called for tougher sanctions, including against Russian oil and gas shipments and all of the country’s banks.
In Mariupol, Russian defense ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said that 1,026 troops from the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade surrendered at a metals factory.
However, Vadym Denysenko, adviser to the Ukrainian minister of the interior, rejected the claim, telling Current Time TV that “the battle over the seaport is still ongoing today.”
‘TANGIBLE THREAT’: Satellite imagery showed Evergreen hulls under construction near China’s newest aircraft carrier and docked next to Chinese cruisers, a report said Contracts between China’s top state-owned shipbuilding firm and Taiwan’s leading shipping company are likely lowering the costs of upgrading China’s navy, posing security concerns for the nation, a US think tank said on Thursday. China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC, 中國船舶集團有限公司) is a key producer of vessels for the rapidly expanding Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, and is thought to be building its third aircraft carrier. Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) has purchased 44 vessels from China since 2018, all but two of which were ordered from shipyards that produce Chinese warships, including CSSC, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in
FREEING UP BEDS: The shift to home quarantine came as the nation reported its second-highest daily increase this year and signed a contract for more treatment drugs New Taipei City residents aged 65 or younger who contract COVID-19, but are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms can now quarantine at home, the New Taipei City Government said yesterday, as it adopted a new Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) protocol on a trial basis. The announcement came as the center yesterday reported 439 new domestic cases, the second-highest daily increase this year. Given the “shockingly high” transmission rate of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and that most of those infected only have mild or no symptoms, the city is asking people who meet certain conditions to quarantine at home, New
Making Taiwan a “very difficult objective to take” is the nation’s best defense strategy, and the US can help as it has with Ukraine against Russia, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley said on Thursday. “Taiwan is a defensible island. We just need to help the Taiwanese to defend it a little bit better,” Milley told a US Senate Armed Services Committee budget hearing. He was responding to a question from US Senator Rick Scott on whether proposed military spending for next year was enough to deter a Chinese military attack. Milley said that “the best defense of Taiwan is
HERBAL FORMULA: A health official said NRICM101, a Chinese traditional medicine, would be available via a prescription for people who have no or mild symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a record single-day high of 744 local COVID-19 infections and 189 imported cases, and said that a Taiwan-developed traditional herbal formula — Taiwan Chingguan Yihau (NRICM101) — would be offered to people with mild symptoms who apply for it. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the most domestic cases were reported in New Taipei City (264 cases), followed by Taipei (141 cases), Taoyuan (65 cases), Keelung (56 cases), Kaohsiung (50 cases), Hualien County (48 cases), Taichung (23 cases), Hsinchu County (23 cases), and one to