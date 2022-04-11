Imran Khan was yesterday dismissed as Pakistan’s prime minister after losing a vote of no confidence, paving the way for an unlikely opposition alliance that faces the same issues that bedeviled the cricket star-turned-politician.
A new prime minister is to be chosen today, with centrist Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif already anointed to lead the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million people.
His first task would be to form a Cabinet that would draw heavily from the center-left Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as well as find space for the smaller conservative Jamiatul Ulema-e-Islam-F group.
Photo: AP
The PPP and PML-N are dynastic parties that have dominated Pakistani politics for decades — usually as bitter rivals — and their relations are sure to fray in the lead-up to the next election, which must be held by October next year.
Sharif is the brother of disgraced three-time Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari and the late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.
Khan’s exit was met with a mixture of glee and sympathy.
“Back to the pavilion,” the influential Express Tribune newspaper wrote, using a cricket metaphor headline writers have found difficult to resist during Khan’s tenure.
No prime minister has ever served a full term in Pakistan, but Khan is the first to lose office via a vote of no-confidence.
“Sad day for Pakistan ... a good man sent home,” his former minister of information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.
There had been high hopes for Khan when he was elected in 2018 on a promise of sweeping away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but he struggled to maintain support amid soaring inflation, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.
Militancy is also on the rise, with Pakistan’s Taliban emboldened by the return to power last year of the hardline Muslim group in neighboring Afghanistan.
Khan had vowed to fight “until the last ball” and he certainly took his exit to the wire yesterday.
He tried everything to stay in power — including dissolving parliament and calling a fresh election — but the Pakistani Supreme Court deemed all his actions illegal last week, and ordered the assembly to reconvene and vote.
Still, there was drama right until the midnight deadline ordered by the court, with the speaker of the assembly — a Khan loyalist — resigning at the last minute. The session restarted after midnight with a replacement, and the vote was finally held.
Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers stormed out, but the no-confidence motion passed with 174 votes in the 342-seat assembly.
Khan said he has been the victim of a “regime change” conspiracy involving Washington and he is certain to tap into anti-US sentiment from the opposition benches.
“Khan’s politics don’t stop here, his support base is intact,” said Zahid Hussain, a political analyst and author. “His narrative of last few months, that he has been removed through a foreign conspiracy, has earned him some support.”
‘TANGIBLE THREAT’: Satellite imagery showed Evergreen hulls under construction near China’s newest aircraft carrier and docked next to Chinese cruisers, a report said Contracts between China’s top state-owned shipbuilding firm and Taiwan’s leading shipping company are likely lowering the costs of upgrading China’s navy, posing security concerns for the nation, a US think tank said on Thursday. China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC, 中國船舶集團有限公司) is a key producer of vessels for the rapidly expanding Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, and is thought to be building its third aircraft carrier. Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) has purchased 44 vessels from China since 2018, all but two of which were ordered from shipyards that produce Chinese warships, including CSSC, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in
The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday launched a new pandemic response strategy to mark the government’s departure from a “zero COVID-19” policy. The revised strategy — billed as the “new Taiwanese model” and authorized by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a meeting earlier in the day — would no longer focus on total suppression, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told a news conference in Taipei. The shift in priorities was prompted by the nature of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which produces milder to no symptoms in infected people, to mitigate health risks to communities, reduce the
ON EDGE: China warned that it would take strong measures and that the US should bear the consequences if the US House of Representatives speaker visits Taiwan US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday in a show of support for Taipei amid concerns over cross-strait relations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, media reports said yesterday. Should Pelosi’s rumored trip go ahead, she would be the first sitting House speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997, when Republican Newt Gingrich met with then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) would not confirm the visit, saying only that the government had always extended an invitation to US friends to visit. “We will make details of any such trip public when
EXPEDITED REARMING: Australia has accelerated plans to purchase long-range strike missiles years ahead of schedule because of growing threats posed by Russia and China China would learn from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but when Beijing might launch an invasion is difficult to predict, US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo told a media roundtable with reporters from across the Indo-Pacific region yesterday. Paparo made the comment when asked whether the performance of Ukraine’s military and Western sanctions against Russia might deter Beijing from launching an assault or accelerate its plans for an invasion. Beijing is, without a doubt, keeping close tabs on the war in Ukraine and attempting to learn from it, Paparo said. Regardless of what it learns, Beijing would apply the lessons to bolstering its