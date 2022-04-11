Ko apologizes for ‘dog’ remark

By Hsieh Chun-lin, Wei Chin-yun and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who is also the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) chairman, yesterday apologized on Facebook for calling his party’s central review committee chairman “a dog.”

Ko criticized Lin Shu-hui (林恕暉), who is also head of TPP Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling’s (賴香伶) office, for withdrawing the nomination of the TPP’s Miaoli County councilor candidate.

“Who does that dog belong to? Go back and discipline it,” Ko said on Saturday.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je answers reporters’ questions before attending an event in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

The committee had suggested that the party withdraw the candidate after an internal review found that the primary election had generated controversy and was seen as unfair.

Later that same day, Lai publicly asked Ko to apologize to Lin, to which Ko responded that he would talk to Lai privately, saying that interparty matters should be resolved internally.

Nevertheless, Ko yesterday wrote on Facebook that “the inappropriate words I used in the internal meeting hurt my comrade, so I should apologize for that,” and for damaging the image of the party.

Ko said the TPP was committed to creating a fresh political culture, but their lack of experience had led to some improper behavior.

In response to media queries yesterday, Lai said that Ko twice called to apologize earlier in the day and promised to reflect on the incident.

Lai said she told Ko that everyone had opinions on the party platform when they were discussing the nomination of candidates, but there was no need to use emotionally charged language.

She said she hopes that party members can let go of personal grudges, respect its system and treat each other equally.

When asked if she holds a grudge against Ko because of the incident, Lai said that she has worked with him for about eight years, and believes they can clear up the misunderstanding and continue working toward the goal of reforming politics in Taiwan.

Lin had no comment as of press time.