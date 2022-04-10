Japan and the Philippines yesterday agreed to start talks toward a possible defense agreement that would allow closer cooperation between their militaries amid regional tensions with China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi and Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi, along with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr and Philippine Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana, in their first so-called “2+2” security meeting agreed to begin formal discussions about a possible reciprocal access agreement — a pact that would allow their troops to visit each other’s countries for training, and to exchange defense equipment to increase interoperability and cooperation.
Japan and the Philippines, both US allies, have in the past few years stepped up joint exercises and defense cooperation. In 2020, Tokyo and Manila agreed on the export of Japanese air radar systems to the Philippine military.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The four ministers strongly opposed “actions that may increase tensions” in the East and South China seas, and affirmed their commitment to a rules-based approach to resolving competing claims under international law.
They also said that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine affects Europe and Asia under an international order that does not accept any unilateral change to internationally recognized borders by force.
Although it was implied that China was their main concern, they carefully avoided identifying it by name.
“We agreed that it’s timely to look into the possibility of further expanding our defense cooperation and activities” and to explore ways to conduct capacity and capability building activity “to address issues of mutual concern,” Lorenzana told a joint news conference after the talks.
Kishi said the first “2+2” meeting marks “the beginning of the two countries’ efforts toward further deepening their security ties.”
Japan in January signed a defense cooperation pact with Australia, the first such agreement for Canberra other than with the US.
Japan in the past few years has significantly expanded security talks and joint drills with the US and other partners that share its concerns about China’s assertion of its territorial claims in the region, which is home some of the world’s busiest sea lanes.
Japan is especially concerned about Chinese military and coast guard activity in the East China Sea near the Japanese-controlled Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台), known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan.
Taiwan, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have been locked in an increasingly tense territorial standoff in the busy South China Sea waterway for decades.
Yesterday’s agreement came one day after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) told outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that Beijing and Manila have handled their South China Sea disputes properly, and that “regional security cannot be achieved by strengthening military alliances,” Xinhua said.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday launched a new pandemic response strategy to mark the government’s departure from a “zero COVID-19” policy. The revised strategy — billed as the “new Taiwanese model” and authorized by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a meeting earlier in the day — would no longer focus on total suppression, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told a news conference in Taipei. The shift in priorities was prompted by the nature of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which produces milder to no symptoms in infected people, to mitigate health risks to communities, reduce the
‘TANGIBLE THREAT’: Satellite imagery showed Evergreen hulls under construction near China’s newest aircraft carrier and docked next to Chinese cruisers, a report said Contracts between China’s top state-owned shipbuilding firm and Taiwan’s leading shipping company are likely lowering the costs of upgrading China’s navy, posing security concerns for the nation, a US think tank said on Thursday. China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC, 中國船舶集團有限公司) is a key producer of vessels for the rapidly expanding Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, and is thought to be building its third aircraft carrier. Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) has purchased 44 vessels from China since 2018, all but two of which were ordered from shipyards that produce Chinese warships, including CSSC, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in
ON EDGE: China warned that it would take strong measures and that the US should bear the consequences if the US House of Representatives speaker visits Taiwan US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday in a show of support for Taipei amid concerns over cross-strait relations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, media reports said yesterday. Should Pelosi’s rumored trip go ahead, she would be the first sitting House speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997, when Republican Newt Gingrich met with then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) would not confirm the visit, saying only that the government had always extended an invitation to US friends to visit. “We will make details of any such trip public when
RESPONSIBILITY URGED: The health minister said that the aim is for people to live as normally as possible, so no restrictions on necessary daily activities would be imposed The criteria for releasing COVID-19 cases from isolation have been eased slightly, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that specialists attended a meeting yesterday morning to discuss the criteria for releasing people with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms. To preserve healthcare capacity and as more has been learned about the virus, those at the meeting suggested that the criteria be modified, he said. As of Saturday, of the 1,530 local cases reported this year, 1,527, or 99.8 percent, were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, Chen said. Centers for Disease