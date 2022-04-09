Contracts between China’s top state-owned shipbuilding firm and Taiwan’s leading shipping company are likely lowering the costs of upgrading China’s navy, posing security concerns for the nation, a US think tank said on Thursday.
China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC, 中國船舶集團有限公司) is a key producer of vessels for the rapidly expanding Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, and is thought to be building its third aircraft carrier.
Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) has purchased 44 vessels from China since 2018, all but two of which were ordered from shipyards that produce Chinese warships, including CSSC, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report.
Photo courtesy of Evergreen Marine Corp
The Washington-based think tank said foreign companies in France and other US-allied countries also buy ships from CSSC, which the US has placed on an investment blacklist for US citizens and companies due to its Chinese military links.
The center said that while there is limited transparency on the flow of foreign capital in China’s shipbuilding industry, “available evidence indicates that profits from foreign orders are likely lowering the costs of upgrading China’s navy.”
It called the foreign contracts “a tangible threat to national security” for some democracies in the region, and said companies should consider US allies South Korea and Japan as alternative shipbuilding partners.
The study included commercial satellite imagery from February showing at least three Evergreen hulls under construction near China’s newest aircraft carrier at CSSC’s subsidiary Jiangnan shipyard near Shanghai.
Evergreen vessels have also been docked next to Chinese navy cruisers and destroyers, it said.
The imagery “suggests there is direct sharing of resources between military and civilian operations at China’s key shipyards,” the center said.
Evergreen said in a statement that all of its container ship projects undergo international bidding, and that its contracts with CSSC’s commercial shipbuilding department were “completely different and separate” from CSSC’s military department.
“We believe the civil commercial ship building activities have nothing to do with national naval projects,” it said, adding that it discloses information about its orders to investors and authorities.
China already has the world’s largest navy, with a greater number of warships and submarines than the US.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare yesterday launched a new pandemic response strategy to mark the government’s departure from a “zero COVID-19” policy. The revised strategy — billed as the “new Taiwanese model” and authorized by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a meeting earlier in the day — would no longer focus on total suppression, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told a news conference in Taipei. The shift in priorities was prompted by the nature of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which produces milder to no symptoms in infected people, to mitigate health risks to communities, reduce the
ON EDGE: China warned that it would take strong measures and that the US should bear the consequences if the US House of Representatives speaker visits Taiwan US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday in a show of support for Taipei amid concerns over cross-strait relations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, media reports said yesterday. Should Pelosi’s rumored trip go ahead, she would be the first sitting House speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997, when Republican Newt Gingrich met with then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝). Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) would not confirm the visit, saying only that the government had always extended an invitation to US friends to visit. “We will make details of any such trip public when
RESPONSIBILITY URGED: The health minister said that the aim is for people to live as normally as possible, so no restrictions on necessary daily activities would be imposed The criteria for releasing COVID-19 cases from isolation have been eased slightly, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that specialists attended a meeting yesterday morning to discuss the criteria for releasing people with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms. To preserve healthcare capacity and as more has been learned about the virus, those at the meeting suggested that the criteria be modified, he said. As of Saturday, of the 1,530 local cases reported this year, 1,527, or 99.8 percent, were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, Chen said. Centers for Disease
EXPEDITED REARMING: Australia has accelerated plans to purchase long-range strike missiles years ahead of schedule because of growing threats posed by Russia and China China would learn from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but when Beijing might launch an invasion is difficult to predict, US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo told a media roundtable with reporters from across the Indo-Pacific region yesterday. Paparo made the comment when asked whether the performance of Ukraine’s military and Western sanctions against Russia might deter Beijing from launching an assault or accelerate its plans for an invasion. Beijing is, without a doubt, keeping close tabs on the war in Ukraine and attempting to learn from it, Paparo said. Regardless of what it learns, Beijing would apply the lessons to bolstering its