Taiwan duo win design award at the Grammys

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese designers Li Jheng-han (李政瀚) and Yu Wei (于薇) won the Best Recording Package award at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday with their design for the album Pakelang (八歌浪) by Taiwan’s Second Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band.

The award is one of a series of Grammys presented for an album’s visual art. It is presented to the art directors of the winning albums, not the performers.

Li and Yu were joined onstage by Yeh Tzu-yin (葉紫音), who delivered an acceptance speech in English on their behalf.

Taiwanese designers Li Jheng-han, left, and Yu Wei pose for a photograph in Las Vegas on Sunday after winning a Grammy award with their design for the album Pakelang. Photo: CNA

Yeh said that the duo were thrilled to take part in the Grammys because of their work on the album.

The album cover features an abstract relief design depicting waves on Taiwan’s coastline that is opened in layers.

The design was inspired by the environment around Falangao, an Amis ocean village in eastern Taitung County, said Wind Music, which produced the album.

The design of the CD case and outer sleeve of the album Pakelang, which depicts waves on a Taiwanese coastline, created by Taiwanese designers Li Jheng-han and Yu Wei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

In the acceptance speech, Yeh said that the designers were happy to help people around the world learn more about Taiwan, which is “a beautiful and a peace-loving country.”

“I hope someday you can go and visit Taiwan, and everyone is super welcome,” Yeh said on their behalf.

The nominees included another Taiwanese, Xiao Qing-yang (蕭青陽), for his work on the album Zeta by Soul of Ears. It was his sixth Grammy nomination.

The Grammy Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.