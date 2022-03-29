Taiwan to host democracy meet

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan is to host the World Movement for Democracy’s 11th Global Assembly in Taipei from Oct. 24 to 27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

The announcement was made at a news conference by Damon Wilson, president and chief executive of the US National Endowment for Democracy, who led a delegation to Taiwan that arrived on Sunday.

It would be the first time the assembly, organized in partnership with the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and other local civic groups, would be held in Taiwan, the ministry said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang, right, talks with US National Endowment for Democracy president and chief executive Damon Wilson, left, at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Wilson yesterday met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃). He also attended a banquet hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

Wilson said in a speech yesterday that the existence of the National Endowment for Democracy is a demonstration of its support for Taiwan’s democracy and freedom.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is testing the value of global democracy and the courage shown by the Ukrainians shows that democratic partners must be more united. Taiwan must also demonstrate its contribution to global democracy, he said.

Damon Wilson, President and chief executive of the US National Endowment for Democracy, attends a banquet hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu yesterday. Photo courtesy of MOFA

Wilson said that the purpose of holding the assembly in Taiwan is to fully demonstrate that it is a global democratic hub.

The conference would enable people from global democracies to witness Taiwan’s achievements and contributions, and allow Taiwan to have a core position in setting topics for democracies around the world to cooperate on.

It is Wilson’s first visit to Asia since he took office in July last year. That he chose to visit Taiwan demonstrates the importance he attaches to the nation, the ministry said.

Wilson and his delegation would be leaving Taiwan today, it said.

Established in 1999, the World Movement for Democracy is a global network of democrats who cooperate in the promotion of democracy.