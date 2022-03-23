Visiting Marshall Islands President David Kabua yesterday reaffirmed his country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan, while calling for the country to be given its “rightful place” in the international arena.
Kabua, on his first overseas engagement since assuming office in January 2020, spoke at a welcoming ceremony in Taipei hosted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and featuring a military salute.
Kabua said he had come to “fill with confidence that the unique alliance between our two countries continues to prosper and flourish.”
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
Praising Taiwan as a “shining example of a vibrant and peaceful progressive nation,” Kabua called on the world to recognize the nation on the world stage.
“It is time for Taiwan to take its rightful place as an equal member of the family of nations,” he said.
Kabua also reaffirmed that diplomatic ties between the Marshall Islands and Taiwan are robust, saying that his country is “strongly committed to further strengthen the bonds between our two countries.”
Tsai welcomed Kabua’s state visit, saying that he is the first head of state among Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in the Pacific to visit since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“The international landscape has shifted radically since 1998 when two countries [Taiwan and the Marshall Islands] established diplomatic relations. To this day, our two nations have always supported each other in overcoming various challenges and deepening our relations,” she said.
Tsai said that she expects to see closer relations and enhanced exchanges between the two allies.
At a follow-up ceremony, Tsai awarded Kabua the Order of Brilliant Jade with Grand Cordon for enhancing ties between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands.
Instituted in 1933, the order is the highest honor presented by Taiwan and can only be awarded to a head of state.
Tsai said that she has made two visits to the Marshall Islands since becoming president in May 2016.
She thanked Kabua for his “unwavering support for Taiwan.”
Kabua spoke of last year’s session of the UN General Assembly, at which he criticized the body’s “shameful silence” over its ongoing exclusion of Taiwan.
“I firmly believe that Taiwan’s 23.6 million people deserve to participate in regional and international forums, including specialized agencies under the UN,” he said.
At a closed-door meeting with Kabua at the Presidential Office yesterday, Tsai said that Taiwan and the Marshall Islands would set up a joint fund to tackle some climate change issues, the office said in a statement.
The fund would help to enhance cooperation in such areas as green energy infrastructure, natural disaster prevention and the cultivation of talent, Tsai was quoted as saying.
The Marshall Islands delegation arrived in Taiwan on Monday afternoon.
Before leaving on Friday, Kabua is to attend a banquet hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and preside over a ceremony to renew a bilateral agreement on agricultural technical cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Other members of the Marshall Islands delegation include Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Casten Nemra and Senator Joe Bejang, the ministry said.
Kabua — the son of Amata Kabua, the first president of the Marshall Islands — also served as minister of health and internal affairs.
The Marshall Islands is one of Taiwan’s 14 diplomatic allies. The two countries have maintained official diplomatic ties since 1998.
