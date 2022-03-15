A US official said Russia asked China for military equipment to use in its invasion of Ukraine, a request that heightened tensions about the ongoing war ahead of a meeting yesterday in Rome between top aides for the US and Chinese governments.
In advance of the talks, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan bluntly warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from global sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy.
“We will not allow that to go forward,” Sullivan said.
Photo: AFP / State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Handout
China in turn yesterday accused the US of spreading “disinformation.”
Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television said the talks with the US were underway at about 11:50am in Rome, but gave no other details.
The prospect of China offering Russia financial help is one of several concerns for US President Joe Biden.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said that Russia had requested support from China, including military equipment, to press forward in its ongoing war with Ukraine.
The official did not provide details on the scope of the request.
The request was first reported by the Financial Times and Washington Post.
The Biden administration is also accusing China of spreading Russian disinformation that could be a pretext for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces to attack Ukraine with chemical or biological weapons.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put China in a delicate spot with two of its biggest trading partners: the US and the EU. China needs access to those markets, yet it also has shown support for Moscow, joining with Russia in declaring a friendship with “no limits.”
In his talks with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪), Sullivan would be looking for limits in what Beijing would do for Moscow.
“I’m not going to sit here publicly and brandish threats, but what I will tell you is we are communicating directly and privately to Beijing that there absolutely will be consequences” if China helps Russia “backfill” its losses from the sanctions, he told CNN in an interview.
“We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country anywhere in the world,” he said.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said yesterday that the “Ukraine situation will definitely be a hot topic” at the meeting, which had been scheduled before Russia invaded its neighbor.
Asked at a daily briefing about the reported Russian request for assistance, Zhao responded: “The US has been spreading disinformation targeting China recently over the Ukraine issue. It is malicious.”
“What is pressing now is that all parties should exercise restraint and strive to cool down the situation, rather than fueling the tension,” Zhao said. “We should promote diplomatic settlements instead of further escalating the situation.”
The White House said the talks would focus on the direct impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on regional and global security.
Biden administration officials say Beijing is spreading false Russian claims that Ukraine was running chemical and biological weapons laboratories with US support. They say China is effectively providing cover if Russia moves ahead with a biological or chemical weapons attack on Ukrainians.
When Russia starts accusing other countries of preparing to launch biological or chemical attacks, Sullivan told NBC’s Meet the Press, “it’s a good tell that they may be on the cusp of doing it themselves.”
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, on ABC’s This Week, said: “We haven’t seen anything that indicates some sort of imminent chemical or biological attack right now, but we’re watching this very, very closely.”
FURTHER COVERAGE INSIDE
NOT PART OF CHINA: The act, part of an omnibus spending bill, would require honest maps that stop perpetuating the ‘one China’ lie, US Representative Tom Tiffany said US President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a sweeping US$1.5 trillion spending bill, which includes a ban on the use of any maps by the US Department of State and its foreign operations that “inaccurately” depict Taiwan as part of China. The Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022, stipulates that “none of the funds made available by this Act should be used to create, procure, or display any map that inaccurately depicts the territory and social and economic system of Taiwan and the islands or island groups administered by Taiwan authorities.” The bipartisan Consolidated Appropriations
RISING THREATS: China is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to heighten its political and economic pressure on Taiwan, the National Security Bureau said War in the Taiwan Strait would only result in a “miserable victory” because of the high cost to the winner, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told the legislature yesterday, while vowing that Taiwan would do everything in its power to avoid military conflict. There are similarities between the situation in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and that of Taiwan, but there are also significant differences, he said. “We have a geographic advantage, as the Taiwan Strait is a maritime barrier that is risky to cross,” he told the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. “No one wants war. It
MOSCOW’S BLACKLIST: Taiwan’s exports to Russia last year totaled US$1.32 billion and accounted for 0.76% of outbound sales, government data showed Russia’s decision to put Taiwan on a list of foreign countries deemed “unfriendly” to Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine would for now have little effect on bilateral relations, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday. Taiwan’s representative office in Moscow is operating normally and is carrying out its mission, including assisting Taiwanese evacuated from Ukraine, without Russian interference, Wu said. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would closely monitor the situation so that it is prepared to respond accordingly if Russia takes any action against Taiwan, he added. Wu’s comments were made after the Russian government on Monday released a
LOW INFECTION NUMBERS: Taiwan and the Philippines have recognized each other’s vaccination certificates, while Singapore is to ease its rules for self-swab rapid tests Starting on Tuesday, travelers arriving in Singapore from Taiwan and other places with low COVID-19 infection rates would only need to take an unsupervised self-swab antigen rapid test (ART) within 24 hours of arrival, Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong (顏金勇) said on Friday. The new policy is to replace the current protocol that requires arrivals from category I countries and regions, who are not required to undergo quarantine, to take a supervised self-swab rapid test at one of the testing centers in the city-state within 24 hours of arrival. Taiwan and China, including Macau, are among category I