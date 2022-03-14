Academia Sinica researchers have developed a streamlined method that can determine whether a tumor is cancerous just by analyzing a single cell.
The study was published in the journal Nature Communications in January.
Cancer diagnosis normally requires the pathological analysis of a tissue sample taken from a tumor, and genome sequencing is the most common examination method.
Photo courtesy of Academia Sinica’s Institute of Chemistry
Although proteins can be targeted by cancer therapies, existing proteomic analysis technologies often need to go through complicated procedures, and the sensitivity of protein profiling is limited, so there has not been a single device for all-in-one proteomic sample preparation and analysis.
A research team led by Academia Sinica’s Institute of Chemistry assistant research fellow Tu Hsiung-lin (涂熊林) and distinguished research fellow Chen Yu-ju (陳玉如) developed a streamlined workflow combining microfluidic chips for an all-in-one proteomic sample preparation and data-independent acquisition (DIA) mass spectrometry (MS), for proteomic analysis at the single-cell level.
Using the method, more than 1,500 types of proteins can be analyzed by using a single cell, said the study, which listed Sofani Gebreyesus, a researcher at Tu’s lab, and Asad Siyal, a researcher at Chen’s lab, as the first authors.
Pathological diagnosis is the current standard for diagnosing cancer, and a malignant tumor is determined through a biopsy procedure, in which a sample of the tumor tissue is removed and examined to see if it is cancerous, it said.
However, a tissue sample containing more than hundreds of thousands of cells must be removed for a biopsy procedure, which cannot be completed with one single device, it said, adding that a pathology report usually takes about three working days, while a molecular pathology report takes about 14 working days to complete.
The streamlined single-cell proteomics developed by Tu and Chen’s research team has an integrated microfluidic chip and DIA-MS for proteomic analysis, enabling multiplexed and automated cell isolation, counting, imaging and sample processing in a single device, significantly improving its efficiency, the study said.
Chen said that the streamlined single-cell proteomics can detect and analyze the essential proteins of a cancer, which means that the microfluidic chip has the potential to precisely determine which cells are benign and which are malignant by analyzing a tissue sample, which might include cancerous cells, immune cells and normal cells.
Tu said research teams around the world have been trying to reduce the required amount of cells to the single-cell level.
Their team is the first to accomplish the feat, using a single chip to analyze the proteins in a single cell, Tu said, adding that the whole process is integrated into a special customized chip.
He said the streamlined workflow combining microfluidic chips for an all-in-one proteomic sample preparation and DIA-MS for proteomic analysis is expected to reduce the amount of samples and reagents needed, and it could also be used for fundamental research or clinical examination.
NOT PART OF CHINA: The act, part of an omnibus spending bill, would require honest maps that stop perpetuating the ‘one China’ lie, US Representative Tom Tiffany said US President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a sweeping US$1.5 trillion spending bill, which includes a ban on the use of any maps by the US Department of State and its foreign operations that “inaccurately” depict Taiwan as part of China. The Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2022, stipulates that “none of the funds made available by this Act should be used to create, procure, or display any map that inaccurately depicts the territory and social and economic system of Taiwan and the islands or island groups administered by Taiwan authorities.” The bipartisan Consolidated Appropriations
RISING THREATS: China is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to heighten its political and economic pressure on Taiwan, the National Security Bureau said War in the Taiwan Strait would only result in a “miserable victory” because of the high cost to the winner, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told the legislature yesterday, while vowing that Taiwan would do everything in its power to avoid military conflict. There are similarities between the situation in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and that of Taiwan, but there are also significant differences, he said. “We have a geographic advantage, as the Taiwan Strait is a maritime barrier that is risky to cross,” he told the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. “No one wants war. It
MOSCOW’S BLACKLIST: Taiwan’s exports to Russia last year totaled US$1.32 billion and accounted for 0.76% of outbound sales, government data showed Russia’s decision to put Taiwan on a list of foreign countries deemed “unfriendly” to Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine would for now have little effect on bilateral relations, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday. Taiwan’s representative office in Moscow is operating normally and is carrying out its mission, including assisting Taiwanese evacuated from Ukraine, without Russian interference, Wu said. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would closely monitor the situation so that it is prepared to respond accordingly if Russia takes any action against Taiwan, he added. Wu’s comments were made after the Russian government on Monday released a
Taiwanese are energized by watching Ukrainians’ brave resistance, inspiring renewed interest in assuring self-reliance, the Economist reported on Saturday. “The specter of a powerful country gobbling up a smaller neighbor has sharpened minds,” reads the subhead of the article titled “Ukraine has changed how Taiwanese see themselves.” Framing the piece around 75th anniversary commemorations of the 228 Massacre, the London-based magazine said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is reminding Taiwanese of the threat they faced not long ago under decades of martial law. As the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has long since formally apologized for the massacre and subsequent White Terror, the threat