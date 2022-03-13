Starting on Tuesday, travelers arriving in Singapore from Taiwan and other places with low COVID-19 infection rates would only need to take an unsupervised self-swab antigen rapid test (ART) within 24 hours of arrival, Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong (顏金勇) said on Friday.
The new policy is to replace the current protocol that requires arrivals from category I countries and regions, who are not required to undergo quarantine, to take a supervised self-swab rapid test at one of the testing centers in the city-state within 24 hours of arrival.
Taiwan and China, including Macau, are among category I countries and regions with low infection numbers, Singaporean media have reported.
Photo: Reuters
Gan, who is also cochair of Singapore’s multiministry task force on COVID-19, said the move aims to further simplify border measures.
“Effective March 15, instead of a supervised self-swab ART, vaccinated travelers and individuals from cat I countries and regions will just need to take an unsupervised self-swab ART within 24 hours of their arrival,” Gan said during an online task force meeting.
However, people traveling to Singapore must still undergo a COVID-19 test within two days of boarding their flight and must report the results of the self-swab ART, Singaporean media have reported.
The number of imported COVID-19 cases in Singapore has been low over the past few weeks, the task force said.
The cases make up about 1 percent of total daily cases, and many countries have passed peak COVID-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, it said.
In other developments, Taiwan and the Philippines have agreed to mutually recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccination certificates, meaning that travelers with Taiwan-issued certificates would no longer need to quarantine upon arriving in the Philippines.
Taipei and Manila recognize each other’s international vaccination certificates and digital vaccine certificates, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines said.
The agreement stemmed from complaints filed last month by Taiwanese who said they had to quarantine upon arriving in the Philippines, because the country did not recognize their Taiwan-issued vaccination certificates.
They were led to believe that there would be no problems after Manila on Jan. 27 said that it would lift a nearly two-year ban on foreign tourists and allow travelers with a vaccination certificate and who test negative for COVID-19 to enter the country without quarantine, starting on Feb. 1.
However, the Philippine Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases listed requirements for proof of vaccination which Taiwan did not meet.
One of them required a digital certificate from a foreign government that accepts the Philippines’ certificate under a reciprocal arrangement. Taiwan did not recognize the Philippines’ vaccination certificate at the time.
‘WE ARE CERTAIN’: Taiwan is much easier to defend than invade and the nation can destroy nearly all of the landing troops in the event of an attack, an arms expert said China’s military budget for this year is to be 1.45 trillion yuan (US$229.5 billion), or 17 times Taiwan’s defense spending for the year. The Chinese Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Saturday that the defense budget would increase 7.1 percent from last year. The figure indicates a faster expansion than before and widens the defense spending gap between Taiwan and China. Speaking to the Chinese National People’s Congress in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said China is to implement “Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) thought as it pertains to the strengthening of the military and realize the centennial goals for
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) joined a large-scale job fair at National Taiwan University on Saturday, as it aims to hire more than 8,000 workers this year amid aggressive capacity expansion in the local industry and stiff competition for skilled workers. The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it offers competitive salaries, adding that new recruits with a master’s degree in engineering could expect to earn up to NT$2 million (US$71,136) per year. The chipmaker said it seeks talent from a range of disciplines, including electronics, electrical engineering, optoelectronics, physics, materials, chemistry, information engineering, information management, industrial management, financial management and human
Defending Taiwan is something Taiwanese must do on their own, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠) said, adding that those who doubt the US’ commitment to Taiwan aim to “dampen morale” and “create panic within Taiwan.” Tsao made the remarks in two articles shared by Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), who posted them on Facebook on Saturday. Tsao said that he was asked whether he believed statements by some Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members that the US would not send troops to help Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Even asking such a question
RISING THREATS: China is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to heighten its political and economic pressure on Taiwan, the National Security Bureau said War in the Taiwan Strait would only result in a “miserable victory” because of the high cost to the winner, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told the legislature yesterday, while vowing that Taiwan would do everything in its power to avoid military conflict. There are similarities between the situation in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and that of Taiwan, but there are also significant differences, he said. “We have a geographic advantage, as the Taiwan Strait is a maritime barrier that is risky to cross,” he told the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. “No one wants war. It