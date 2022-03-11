The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than two months, but said it was still monitoring four clusters.
Taiwan recording no new domestic cases “can make everyone happy for a day, but we still need to work on keeping the COVID-19 situation under control day by day,” Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told a news conference.
The nation last recorded zero domestic cases on Jan. 1.
Photo: CNA
Recordings of zero domestic cases on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 were changed when it was later determined that an imported case on Jan. 2 was a domestic transmission, and a janitor at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport had been belatedly reported as having tested positive for the virus on Jan. 3, the CECC said.
Four domestic clusters are being monitored, three of which have unknown sources of infection, CECC data showed.
One of the three clusters with unknown sources involves a family in Greater Taipei and their contacts, which has recorded eight cases; another comprises four schools in Taoyuan, with 34 cases; and the third one involves a family in Kaohsiung and a tour group they contacted, with 20 cases.
The one cluster with a known source began with a woman who returned from the US and infected her sister, who delivered her meals during quarantine. It has recorded five cases to date.
The CECC also reported 82 imported cases, including 65 who tested positive upon arrival. It did not release the vaccination statuses of the imported cases.
Taiwan to date has confirmed 21,081 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, including 15,475 domestically transmitted infections.
No deaths were reported yesterday, with the number of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities remaining at 853.
‘WE ARE CERTAIN’: Taiwan is much easier to defend than invade and the nation can destroy nearly all of the landing troops in the event of an attack, an arms expert said China’s military budget for this year is to be 1.45 trillion yuan (US$229.5 billion), or 17 times Taiwan’s defense spending for the year. The Chinese Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Saturday that the defense budget would increase 7.1 percent from last year. The figure indicates a faster expansion than before and widens the defense spending gap between Taiwan and China. Speaking to the Chinese National People’s Congress in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said China is to implement “Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) thought as it pertains to the strengthening of the military and realize the centennial goals for
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) joined a large-scale job fair at National Taiwan University on Saturday, as it aims to hire more than 8,000 workers this year amid aggressive capacity expansion in the local industry and stiff competition for skilled workers. The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it offers competitive salaries, adding that new recruits with a master’s degree in engineering could expect to earn up to NT$2 million (US$71,136) per year. The chipmaker said it seeks talent from a range of disciplines, including electronics, electrical engineering, optoelectronics, physics, materials, chemistry, information engineering, information management, industrial management, financial management and human
Defending Taiwan is something Taiwanese must do on their own, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) founder Robert Tsao (曹興誠) said, adding that those who doubt the US’ commitment to Taiwan aim to “dampen morale” and “create panic within Taiwan.” Tsao made the remarks in two articles shared by Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), who posted them on Facebook on Saturday. Tsao said that he was asked whether he believed statements by some Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members that the US would not send troops to help Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Even asking such a question
MOSCOW’S BLACKLIST: Taiwan’s exports to Russia last year totaled US$1.32 billion and accounted for 0.76% of outbound sales, government data showed Russia’s decision to put Taiwan on a list of foreign countries deemed “unfriendly” to Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine would for now have little effect on bilateral relations, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday. Taiwan’s representative office in Moscow is operating normally and is carrying out its mission, including assisting Taiwanese evacuated from Ukraine, without Russian interference, Wu said. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would closely monitor the situation so that it is prepared to respond accordingly if Russia takes any action against Taiwan, he added. Wu’s comments were made after the Russian government on Monday released a