The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday congratulated South Korea on a peaceful and democratic presidential election, saying that it would send a blessing to president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol through the “proper channels.”
The ministry also expressed hope that the two nations could deepen cooperation and exchanges, as well as maintain the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.
Conservative South Korean opposition candidate Yoon rode to victory in a tight presidential election on a wave of discontent over economic policy, scandals and gender wars, reshaping the political future of Asia’s fourth-largest economy.
Photo: AFP
His victory in Wednesday’s bitterly fought election marks a stunning turnaround for the main conservative bloc, now known as the People Power Party, which has regrouped since the 2017 snap election after the impeachment and ouster of then-South Korean president Park Geun-hye.
Yoon is a former prosecutor-general involved with Park’s case who fell out with outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in after being appointed by him, gaining notoriety for his investigations of top presidential aides.
“The people put me here with hope in my conviction that I have not yielded to any power for fairness and justice for 26 years,” Yoon said in a speech about his career as a prosecutor.
He also pledged to solidify an alliance with the US, build up a powerful military and sternly cope with North Korean provocations.
“I’ll rebuild the South Korea-US alliance. I’ll [make] it a strategic comprehensive alliance while sharing key values like a liberal democracy, a market economy and human rights,” Yoon told a televised news conference.
“I’ll establish a strong military capacity to deter any provocation completely,” Yoon said. “I’ll firmly deal with illicit, unreasonable behavior by North Korea in a principled manner, though I’ll always leave the door for South-North talks open.”
After his election win, he spoke with US President Joe Biden on the phone, who congratulated Yoon on the election and stressed the US’ commitment to the defense of South Korea, a White House statement said.
The two also committed to maintain close coordination on addressing the threats posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, it added.
Commenting on the election at a symposium in Taipei, Tamkang University China studies professor Anson Hung (洪耀南) said that the key to the victory of Yoon’s People Power Party was the overwhelming support of men aged 20 to 29.
As for relations with Taiwan, Hung said Taipei should not be overly optimistic, as Seoul would continue to prioritize its own interests.
Yoon is to prioritize relations with the US, Taiwan Thinktank deputy executive-general Doong Sy-chi (董思齊) said.
Although Yoon opposed Moon’s pro-China behavior, he is unlikely to alienate China, as the relationship between the two sides still holds significance, Doong added.
However, Yoon has also vowed to increase the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which China has deemed a security threat, he said.
During Yoon’s campaign, he stated that foreign policies should have “clear strategies” to mark his difference from Moon, but whether his actions can live up to his promises remains to be seen, he said.
