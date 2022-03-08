The first sum of NT$100 million (US$3.5 million) donated by Taiwanese to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion is to be transferred to a designated bank account in Poland this week, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday.
The ministry said it has so far received NT$330 million in donations from individuals and organizations in Taiwan, and would transfer the first NT$100 million to an account established by the Polish government, which has been accepting refugees from Ukraine and providing the country with assistance.
The ministry, which on Wednesday last week had set up an account for the collection of donations, would coordinate the transfer through its representative office in Poland, Wu said.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Wu said he was grateful for the support, and added that he would also look at ways of helping other countries in Europe that are taking in Ukrainian refugees, as well as coordinating assistance efforts with the EU.
He expressed the hope that some Ukrainians would come to Taiwan — for example, through study programs — adding that he has been discussing the issue with other government agencies.
Yesterday’s announcement was also attended by Legislative Yuan Deputy Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), Polish Representative to Taiwan Cyryl Kozaczewski, European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan Director Filip Grzegorzewski and the representative of a Ukrainian association in Taiwan.
Representatives of major donors, including Union Bank of Taiwan (聯邦銀行) president Lin Hung-lien (林鴻聯), Liberty Times group (owner of the Taipei Times and its sister paper, the Liberty Times) chairman Lin Hung-bang (林鴻邦), Rong San Lin Enterprise (瓏山林) president Lin Hung-yao (林鴻堯) and Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) chairman Sheih Chi-mau (謝繼茂), were also present.
Union Bank, Rong San Lin Enterprise and the Liberty Times group each donated NT$10 million, saying that there was a pressing need for assistance given the increasing number of Ukrainians fleeing the war.
ROCK-SOLID COMMITMENT: A senior official in the Biden administration said that the two-day visit is intended to ‘demonstrate our continued robust support for Taiwan’ A delegation led by former chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen arrived in Taipei yesterday afternoon for discussions with top-level officials on regional peace and security, among other topics. The delegation, which includes four other former US defense and security officials and their staffers, departed for Taiwan on a US government aircraft on Monday and arrived at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) at 4:13pm yesterday. On arrival, they were greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) at a news conference in Taipei earlier yesterday said that the government warmly
‘WE ARE CERTAIN’: Taiwan is much easier to defend than invade and the nation can destroy nearly all of the landing troops in the event of an attack, an arms expert said China’s military budget for this year is to be 1.45 trillion yuan (US$229.5 billion), or 17 times Taiwan’s defense spending for the year. The Chinese Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Saturday that the defense budget would increase 7.1 percent from last year. The figure indicates a faster expansion than before and widens the defense spending gap between Taiwan and China. Speaking to the Chinese National People’s Congress in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) said China is to implement “Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) thought as it pertains to the strengthening of the military and realize the centennial goals for
PRESIDENT’S COMMENTS: Tsai Ing-wen said that ignoring aggression worsens the threat and ‘now is the time for all democracies around the world to come together’ Taiwan would join the collective effort of democracies worldwide to deter any military aggression that threatens the democratic way of life, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday told a delegation sent by US President Joe Biden. The delegation, led by former US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mike Mullen, also included Meghan O’Sullivan, a former deputy national security adviser, former US undersecretary of defense Michele Flournoy, and Michael Green and Evan Medeiros, former US National Security Council senior directors for Asian affairs. The delegation met with Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei after arriving on Tuesday. The group arrived after Taiwan joined multiple
EYE ON EUROPE: The Russian invasion of Ukraine shows that ‘those who desire to destroy freedom’ would see the world’s silence as ‘their opportunity,’ Pompeo said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday awarded a special honor to visiting former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in recognition of his contributions to promoting closer ties between Washington and Taipei during his tenure. Tsai conferred Pompeo, who was the US’ top diplomat under former president Donald Trump, with the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon, and called him a close friend of Taiwan, while expressing her deep gratitude on behalf of Taiwanese. Tsai praised Pompeo’s groundbreaking measures in lifting US Department of State restrictions on how US officials interact with their Taiwanese counterparts in the absence of official ties,