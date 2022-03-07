TSMC to hire over 8,000 people for capacity expansion

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) joined a large-scale job fair at National Taiwan University on Saturday, as it aims to hire more than 8,000 workers this year amid aggressive capacity expansion in the local industry and stiff competition for skilled workers.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it offers competitive salaries, adding that new recruits with a master’s degree in engineering could expect to earn up to NT$2 million (US$71,136) per year.

The chipmaker said it seeks talent from a range of disciplines, including electronics, electrical engineering, optoelectronics, physics, materials, chemistry, information engineering, information management, industrial management, financial management and human resources.

Students attend a job fair on the National Taiwan University campus in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: CNA

In addition to vacancies mostly for applicants with a master’s or doctoral degree in engineering, TSMC said it is also welcoming applicants with a high-school diploma or associate degree to join the company as production technicians.

Newcomers are expected to work at one of TSMC’s production bases in Taoyuan, Hsinchu City, Taichung, Tainan or Kaohsiung, it added.

TSMC’s recruitment drive reflects an industry-wide trend.

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a smaller contract chipmaker in which TSMC holds a 28 percent stake, this year seeks to hire more than 1,000 employees as it expands production capacity in Taiwan and Singapore.

Vanguard — which owns five 8-inch wafer fabs, four in Taiwan and one in Singapore — aims to broaden its talent pool in areas such as research and development (R&D), manufacturing, information technology, artificial intelligence, big data, smart production and management, accounting, human resources, and environmental, social and governance management.

Under a wage restructuring program started last year, Vanguard has raised salaries by 10 percent, and pledged to raise wages annually and give yearly bonuses equivalent to four months’ salary.

No less than 10 percent of the company’s profits are to be allocated as employee performance bonuses, it added.

Semiconductor equipment supplier ASML Holding NV said it aims to recruit about 1,000 workers in Taiwan this year as it establishes an office in Kaohsiung, where TSMC, one of the Dutch firm’s major clients, is to construct a fab.

ASML — which has a workforce of 3,600 in Taiwan at four customer support centers, two R&D centers and two training centers — expects to hire another 600 people by the end of the year, making Taiwan its largest base in Asia.

To attract talent, ASML said it has raised wages by 15 to 19 percent over the past six months.

A newly recruited customer support engineer with a master’s degree would earn up to NT$1.6 million per year, it added.

Saturday’s job fair featured 312 companies offering more than 35,000 jobs, National Taiwan University said, adding that it has arranged for 74 companies to give campus briefings and for job applicants to visit the facilities of six companies.

The job fair is also to take place at other universities, including National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, National Tsing Hua University and National Cheng Kung University.