Indonesia’s peatlands, California’s forests and, now, vast swathes of Argentine wetland have all been ravaged by extreme wildfires, heralding a fiery future and the dire need to prevent it.
With climate change triggering droughts and farmers clearing forests, the number of extreme wildfires is expected to increase 30 percent within the next 28 years. Moreover, they are now scorching environments that were not prone to burning in the past, such as the arctic’s tundra and the Amazon rainforest.
“We’ve seen a great increase in recent fires in northern Syria, northern Siberia, the eastern side of Australia and India,” Australian government bushfire scientist Andrew Sullivan, an editor on the report “Spreading like wildfire: The rising threat of extraordinary landscape fires” released yesterday by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and GRID-Arendal environmental communications group.
Photo: AFP
At the same time, the slow disappearance of cool, damp nights that once helped temper fires also means they are getting harder to extinguish, said a second study, “Warming weakens the nighttime barrier to global fire,” published last week in the journal Nature.
With nighttime temperatures rising faster than daytime ones over the past four decades, researchers found a 36 percent increase in the number of after-dark hours that were warm and dry enough to sustain fire.
“This is a mechanism for fires to get much bigger and more extreme,” said Jennifer Balch, lead author of the Nature study and director of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Earth Lab.
“Exhausted firefighters don’t get relief,” which means they cannot regroup and revise strategies to tackle a blaze, she said.
The consequences of extreme fires are wide-ranging, from loss and damage to costly firefighting response. In the US alone, the UNEP report said the economic burden of wildfire totals as much as US$347 billion annually.
With California’s forests ablaze, the state government spent an estimated US$3.1 billion on fire suppression in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The fires raging since December in Argentina’s Corrientes Province have taken an enormous toll, killing Ibera National Park wildlife, charring pasturelands and livestock, and decimating crops including yerba mate, fruit and rice. Losses have exceeded 25 billion Argentine pesos (US$234 million), the Argentine Rural Society said.
The UNEP urges governments to rethink wildfire spending, recommending they put 45 percent of their budget toward prevention and preparedness, 34 percent toward firefighting response and 20 percent for recovery.
“In many regions of the world, most resources go toward response — they focus on the short-term,” said Paulo Fernandes, a contributing author of the UNEP report and fire scientist at Universidade of Tras-os-Montes and Alto Douro in Portugal.
Several people have died and fire departments nationwide announced a sharp increase in ambulance calls over the weekend for suspected cold-weather-induced heart attacks and strokes as the most severe cold spell of the winter hit Taiwan. The Central Weather Bureau yesterday issued warnings for low temperatures and heavy rain across most of Taiwan. The bureau issued an “orange” warning for areas north of Changhua County, as well as Yilan County, and the islands of Kinmen and Matsu. Under the bureau’s three-color cold weather advisory, an “orange” warning signifies “very cold” weather, with a minimum ground-level temperature below 6°C, or a minimum ground-level temperature
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday said that if Western nations failed to fulfill their promises to support Ukraine’s independence, it would have damaging consequences worldwide, including for Taiwan. Russian troops are massed near Ukraine’s borders, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has overseen military exercises by strategic nuclear missile forces, but Russia rejects Western concerns that it is poised to invade. “We do not fully know what President Putin intends, but the omens are grim,” Johnson told a security conference in Munich, Germany. “If Ukraine is endangered, the shock will echo around the world, and those echoes will be heard in East
‘HIGHLY INAPPROPRIATE’: A legislator called for legal changes to prohibit athletes from ‘damaging the nation’s honor’ as other officials took turns chiding the speedskater Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has requested an investigation to determine if speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) should be reprimanded for wearing China’s uniform during practice for Winter Olympics events in Beijing, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday. Lo said that Su described Huang’s action as “highly inappropriate,” and said that the Sports Administration has been asked to investigate, as well as establish an oversight mechanism to regulate the behavior of national team athletes when representing Taiwan abroad. “The athletes are competing for honors as Taiwan national team members. Their every move and comment is on display on the international stage, and
ANGER: ‘No lows too low, no lies too blatant, no red lines too red to cross,’ Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said in summing up the political disgust felt globally With the smell of war in the air over Europe, world leaders got over the shock of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and are focused on producing as forceful a reaction as possible. Germany made the first big move, taking steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. The West insisted that Putin’s bold moves in Ukraine contravened countless international agreements and since words of diplomacy had failed, it was time to move toward action. “No lows too low, no lies too blatant, no red lines too