Extreme wildfires are here to stay — and multiply

BLAZING HOT FUTURE: With wildfires expected to increase 30% by 2050, more money should be spent on prevention and preparedness, experts say

Reuters, LONDON





Indonesia’s peatlands, California’s forests and, now, vast swathes of Argentine wetland have all been ravaged by extreme wildfires, heralding a fiery future and the dire need to prevent it.

With climate change triggering droughts and farmers clearing forests, the number of extreme wildfires is expected to increase 30 percent within the next 28 years. Moreover, they are now scorching environments that were not prone to burning in the past, such as the arctic’s tundra and the Amazon rainforest.

“We’ve seen a great increase in recent fires in northern Syria, northern Siberia, the eastern side of Australia and India,” Australian government bushfire scientist Andrew Sullivan, an editor on the report “Spreading like wildfire: The rising threat of extraordinary landscape fires” released yesterday by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and GRID-Arendal environmental communications group.

Kangaroos jump in a field amidst smoke from a bushfire in Snowy Valley on the outskirts of Cooma, Australia, on Jan. 4, 2020. Photo: AFP

At the same time, the slow disappearance of cool, damp nights that once helped temper fires also means they are getting harder to extinguish, said a second study, “Warming weakens the nighttime barrier to global fire,” published last week in the journal Nature.

With nighttime temperatures rising faster than daytime ones over the past four decades, researchers found a 36 percent increase in the number of after-dark hours that were warm and dry enough to sustain fire.

“This is a mechanism for fires to get much bigger and more extreme,” said Jennifer Balch, lead author of the Nature study and director of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Earth Lab.

“Exhausted firefighters don’t get relief,” which means they cannot regroup and revise strategies to tackle a blaze, she said.

The consequences of extreme fires are wide-ranging, from loss and damage to costly firefighting response. In the US alone, the UNEP report said the economic burden of wildfire totals as much as US$347 billion annually.

With California’s forests ablaze, the state government spent an estimated US$3.1 billion on fire suppression in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The fires raging since December in Argentina’s Corrientes Province have taken an enormous toll, killing Ibera National Park wildlife, charring pasturelands and livestock, and decimating crops including yerba mate, fruit and rice. Losses have exceeded 25 billion Argentine pesos (US$234 million), the Argentine Rural Society said.

The UNEP urges governments to rethink wildfire spending, recommending they put 45 percent of their budget toward prevention and preparedness, 34 percent toward firefighting response and 20 percent for recovery.

“In many regions of the world, most resources go toward response — they focus on the short-term,” said Paulo Fernandes, a contributing author of the UNEP report and fire scientist at Universidade of Tras-os-Montes and Alto Douro in Portugal.