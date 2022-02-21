Several people have died and fire departments nationwide announced a sharp increase in ambulance calls over the weekend for suspected cold-weather-induced heart attacks and strokes as the most severe cold spell of the winter hit Taiwan.
The Central Weather Bureau yesterday issued warnings for low temperatures and heavy rain across most of Taiwan.
The bureau issued an “orange” warning for areas north of Changhua County, as well as Yilan County, and the islands of Kinmen and Matsu.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
Under the bureau’s three-color cold weather advisory, an “orange” warning signifies “very cold” weather, with a minimum ground-level temperature below 6°C, or a minimum ground-level temperature below 10°C with the temperature remaining below 12°C for 24 hours.
A “yellow” warning was issued for Nantou, Yunlin and Chiayi, as well as Tainan, Hualien and outlying Penghu, forecasters said.
A “yellow” warning means the weather is “cold,” with a minimum ground-level temperature below 10°C, along with a significant day-night temperature difference.
Photo courtesy of Shei-pa National Park
A “red” warning indicates “extremely cold” weather, with the temperature remaining below 6°C for 24 hours. So far, no such warning has been issued by the bureau for this cold spell.
The lowest temperature in Taiwan early yesterday was 6.2°C in Rueifang District (瑞芳) in New Taipei City, bureau data showed.
The New Taipei City Government said that doctors pronounced eight people dead on arrival from Saturday to yesterday afternoon, but five were resuscitated.
Photo: Screen grab from the Central Weather Bureau
From midnight to 6pm yesterday, the Kaohsiung Fire Bureau reported 183 ambulance calls, for which 11 people were pronounced dead on arrival.
The Changhua Fire Bureau said that in the 24 hours from 8am on Saturday to 8am yesterday, there were 64 calls necessitating emergency care that were likely weather-related in the county.
Four people — three men and one woman — had no vital signs when they arrived at hospital, it added.
The Chiayi city and county fire departments reported 32 weather-related ambulance calls from noon on Saturday to noon yesterday, including three people aged 58 to 90 who were pronounced dead on arrival.
Miaoli County had 27 emergency calls, including one 54-year-old woman who arrived at hospital without vital signs, the county’s fire bureau said.
Considering the spike in calls over a few hours, the bureau said it suspected that the calls were related to the weather.
Although it is impossible to determine whether the cold was to blame for the increase in emergencies, doctors urged people to keep warm, especially overnight.
If someone experiences any discomfort they should immediately inform a family member or physician, they said.
Doctors also recommended that people keep an extra set of clothing next to the bed to avoid a cold walk to the dresser in the morning, and drink warm water after waking up.
Wearing a hat, scarf and mask is recommended when going outside, they said, urging scooter drivers especially to prepare for freezing conditions.
Stretching is also important when exercising to avoid cramping, they added.
Chest tightness or pain, cold sweats and coldness in the limbs are all potential signs of a heart attack, they said, adding that symptoms of a stroke include numbness or paralysis, confusion, drooping mouth or eyes, or an unsteady gait.
The weather could become slightly warmer from tomorrow, but it would remain rainy across Taiwan, said Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former director of the bureau’s Weather Forecast Center and an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.
On Wednesday, there would be another cold wave with more rainfall, he said.
Taiwan could expect milder weather from Friday with mostly sunny skies in areas south of Taoyuan, he added.
Additional reporting by Wang Shan-yan and Tsai Cheng-min
