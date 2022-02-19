Contacts of COVID-19 cases can apply for reimbursement of their mandatory hotel quarantine costs, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The statement came after a forum hosted by the National Policy Foundation, a think tank affiliated with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), earlier yesterday urged the government to fully subsidize quarantines.
The foundation’s Sustainable Development Division head Arthur Chen (陳宜民) said that the government is not living up to its promises, as medical workers who had to quarantine only received NT$65,000 (US$2,332) each, far below the legal limit of NT$2.65 million set in Article 4 of the Regulations Governing Subsidies for Injuries, Illnesses or Deaths due to Performing Control Measures against Category V Communicable Diseases (執行第五類傳染病防治工作致傷病或死亡補助辦法).
Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau via CNA
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told the center’s daily news conference that local governments would receive an official notice within two days informing them that the central government would cover all quarantine expenses of listed contacts of COVID-19 cases, regardless of whether they or the local government had already paid.
Quarantine expenses incurred from Dec. 14 last year would be covered, the CECC said, adding that about 6,000 people would benefit from the retroactive coverage.
People should not have to pay NT$30,000 to NT$40,000 for quarantines after involuntarily or at work coming into contact with an infected person, the center said.
Chen said that the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s budget is NT$182.6 billion, instead of the NT$800 billion budget claimed by KMT Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗).
Arthur Chen also urged the CECC to ask the government to open Taiwan’s borders for larger groups of travelers.
Many states, such as the UK, the US, Singapore and Spain, have relaxed their border regulations and allow travelers fulfilling their requirements to enter without quarantining, he said.
Taiwan should not delay opening its borders until June, as it would be out of sync with the world and cause more harm to the nation’s tourism industry, he said.
‘STEP OUT TO THE WORLD’: The government must take into account livelihoods and economic development, and gradually return to normal life, the premier said Taiwan is aiming to ease its strict COVID-19 quarantine policy from next month as it needs to gradually resume normal life and reopen to the world, the government said yesterday. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began two years ago, Taiwan has succeeded in keeping reported cases below 20,000, having enforced a blanket two-week quarantine for everyone arriving in the nation, even as large parts of the rest of the world have reopened. Speaking at a meeting with senior health officials, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that even though there could be further domestic infections, the government was “quite confident” in its disease prevention
The government would begin easing some border restrictions by Wednesday at the earliest, Central Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Saturday. The new measures would include allowing the entry of foreign business travelers, Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said in an interview with the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper). Those entering on business visas would be subject to the same quarantine rules as returning Taiwanese nationals, he said. However, if special circumstances arise, the CECC would establish “business travel bubbles” under which business travelers would be subjected to shorter quarantine periods,
’G7 POWER’: Taiwan and all of the members of the G7 have joined forces against China Taiwan, Japan, the US, the UK, Australia and Canada have asked to join talks about the EU’s complaint to the WTO over China’s economic sanctions against Lithuania, said the global trade agency on Friday. The EU first brought the case to the WTO on Jan. 27, saying it had a wealth of evidence that China had been economically pressuring Lithuania for allowing a Taiwanese representative office to be established in Vilnius. Chinese actions against Lithuania include “a refusal to clear Lithuanian goods through customs, rejection of import applications from Lithuania and pressuring EU companies operating out of other EU Member States to
‘TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER’: A company executive said it set up a subsidiary in Taiwan to cooperate with local hospitals and regulators directly to provide vaccines US biotechnology company Moderna Inc, one of the two leading makers of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, on Tuesday announced that it would establish four subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore to support delivery of its vaccines and therapeutics. The subsidiary in Taiwan is expected to be set up by the end of this year, Moderna told Chinese-language media, adding that it would recruit local talent and collaborate with local hospitals on clinical trials. Moderna has signed a contract with Taiwan to offer 20 million COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses this year, and another 15 million next year, the company said