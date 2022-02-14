Efforts on Saturday to defuse the crisis in Ukraine via a frenzy of telephone diplomacy failed to ease tensions, with US President Joe Biden saying that Russia faces “swift and severe costs” if its troops carry out an invasion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed Western claims that Moscow was planning such a move as “provocative speculation” that could lead to conflict in the former Soviet country, a Russian readout of a call with French President Emmanuel Macron said.
Speaking after new phone talks between Putin and Biden, top Russian foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov told a conference call: “Hysteria has reached its peak.”
Photo: Reuters
Weeks of tensions that have seen Russia nearly surround its western neighbor with more than 100,000 troops intensified after Washington warned that an all-out invasion could begin “any day” and Russia launched its biggest naval drills in years across the Black Sea.
“If Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia,” the White House quoted Biden as telling Putin.
While the US was prepared to engage in diplomacy, “we are equally prepared for other scenarios,” Biden said, as the two nations stare down one of the gravest crises in East-West relations since the Cold War.
While the Biden-Putin talks were “professional and substantive,” lasting slightly more than an hour, they produced “no fundamental change” in dynamics, a senior US official told reporters.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated a US warning that Russia could stage a “false flag” incident to invade.
“No one should be surprised if Russia instigates a provocation or incident, which it then uses to justify military action it had planned all along,” said Blinken, who spoke with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov on Saturday.
The Russian Ministry of Defense added to the febrile atmosphere by announcing that it had chased off a US submarine it said had crossed into its territorial waters near the Kuril Islands in the northern Pacific.
The ministry said that during planned military drills, the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer had detected a US Navy Virginia-class submarine in Russian territorial waters.
When the submarine ignored demands to surface, the crew of the frigate “used appropriate means” and the US submarine left at full speed, the ministry said, without providing further details.
However, the US military said in a statement that “there is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters.”
Putin began his afternoon holding talks with Macron that lasted almost two hours.
Macron’s office said that “both expressed a desire to continue dialogue” but, like Washington, reported no clear progress.
Moscow added to the ominous tone by pulling some of its diplomatic staff out of Ukraine, with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affaris saying its decision was prompted by fears of “possible provocations from the Kiev regime.”
“Right now, the people’s biggest enemy is panic,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on a visit to troops near the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea.
‘TAIWANESE MODEL’: The CECC aims to find a fitting balance of openness and prevention following the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, the health minister said The second phase of a program to bring migrant workers to Taiwan is to start on Tuesday next week, after the first phase of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC)-approved program was launched on Nov. 11 last year, Workforce Development Agency Director-General Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良) has said. While phase one allowed entry to workers from Indonesia and Thailand, phase two would allow entry to those from the Philippines and Vietnam, Tsai said. Migrant workers — all of whom must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — are required to register on the Ministry of Labor’s airport service Web site for foreign labor (fwas.wda.gov.tw),
The government would begin easing some border restrictions by Wednesday at the earliest, Central Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Saturday. The new measures would include allowing the entry of foreign business travelers, Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said in an interview with the Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper). Those entering on business visas would be subject to the same quarantine rules as returning Taiwanese nationals, he said. However, if special circumstances arise, the CECC would establish “business travel bubbles” under which business travelers would be subjected to shorter quarantine periods,
DETERRENT CAPABILITIES: The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the five-year US$100 million defense deal would ‘ensure readiness for air operations’ The Ministry of National Defense yesterday thanked Washington after the US Department of State approved the sale of up to US$100 million in equipment and services to support Taiwan’s air and missile defense systems. With the arms sale, which would maintain Taiwan’s Patriot missile air-defense system, the US is honoring its commitment to ensure that Taiwan has the capability to defend itself, as stated in the US’ Taiwan Relations Act and “six assurances,” the ministry said in a statement, expressing its “sincere gratitude” for the deal. Washington’s latest defensive arms sale shows its determination to enhance Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities, it said, pledging
‘CHINESE BULLYING’: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Taiwan would stand firmly with Lithuania and take practical steps to support it through its difficulties Taiwan would continue sharing its views with the US on Washington’s proposed “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday as it welcomed the US’ plan to re-enter regional trade discussions. US President Joe Biden first proposed exploring an Indo-Pacific framework with US partners at the East Asia Summit in October last year. Its aim would be to “define our shared objectives around trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply chain resiliency, decarbonization and clean energy, infrastructure, worker standards and other areas of shared interest,” Biden said at the time. The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and other media