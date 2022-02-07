The so-called “democratic consultation” is a tactic China uses to cheat Taiwanese into accepting its “one country, two systems” policy and destroy Taiwan, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said yesterday, adding that the government would not agree to such a proposal.
The consultation proposal was first advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in a 2019 speech to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan.”
The “democratic consultation” should be conducted through representatives recommended by political parties and all sectors on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and proceed on the common political foundation of upholding the “1992 consensus” and opposing Taiwan independence, Xi said.
Photo: China News Service via CNA
Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋) reiterated the proposal in his meeting with former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) on Saturday.
In response, the council said that Beijing is using the Winter Olympics to form a united front and spread political propaganda.
“It is also using meetings with Taiwanese politicians to promote its erroneous ‘one China’ principle and deceptive ‘democratic consultation,’ through which it attempts to reach the goal of ‘one country, two systems,’” the council said, adding that “the government is strongly against this proposal.”
“The public in Taiwan has never accepted China’s policy of belittling and attacking Taiwan and its proposed direction of cross-strait relations. Beijing does not have the right to comment or intervene in Taiwan’s future,” the council said.
People participating in cross-strait exchange events should beware of Chinese political operatives and adhere to regulations governing those exchanges, the council said, adding that they should uphold Taiwan’s national interests by not participating in “democratic consultations.”
A source within the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said Taiwan and China lack the grounds to talk about unification or “democratic consultations” at this moment, adding that Taiwan is not capable of declaring independence either.
“To us, ‘one China’ means the Republic of China [Taiwan], we oppose any action that would hurt Taiwan’s sovereignty,” the KMT source said.
The “1992 consensus” — a term that former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.
Additional reporting by Chen Yun
‘SPORT IS SPORT’: The Sports Administration accepted Huang Yu-ting’s apology for wearing a Chinese national team uniform that she said she got from a friend Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) drew criticism after posting an Instagram video showing her wearing the Chinese speedskating team’s uniform during practice ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The incident happened two days after the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) and the Sports Administration announced that a Taiwanese delegation would attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, despite initially saying the delegation would not attend either event. Huang late on Wednesday said on Facebook that she removed the video after “receiving too many unnecessary comments as well as messages sent to her privately.” “Sport is sport. There is
Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) and her husband have welcomed a son, Lin announced yesterday on Facebook, sharing the news with her fans on the eve of the Lunar New Year. While the birth date of the baby was not disclosed, Lin, 47, said that she and her husband were grateful for the addition of the new family member. “Thank you for coming into our family,” Lin wrote in English. After waiting for a long time, an “angel” had been born to her family, the model-turned-actress said. Her family wants to share their joy with loved ones, Lin said, expressing the hope
An incident involving a Dutch reporter in the middle of a live broadcast who was dragged away by Chinese security officials was an isolated event and would not affect foreign media’s reporting at the Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said yesterday. The journalist, Sjoerd den Daas, was delivering his live report to public broadcaster NOS on Friday evening during the Games’ opening ceremony in the Chinese capital when several security officials surrounded him and one of them forcefully dragged him away. Another security officer attempted to hold his hand in front of the camera as the reporter tried to continue
‘CHINA’S CLAIM BASELESS’: The renaming might embolden smaller nations to make similar moves, despite Beijing pressuring Vilnius to reverse course on closer Taiwan ties A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday proposed matching bills in the US Senate and US House of Representatives that would require the US to negotiate the renaming of Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington as the “Taiwan Representative Office.” The mission is currently called the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO). Should the measures become law, any change in the office’s name could provide cover to smaller countries to take similar steps to boost engagement with Taiwan. It might also create a new rift in US-China relations, which are at their lowest point in decades, as Washington is seeking