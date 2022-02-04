Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) drew criticism after posting an Instagram video showing her wearing the Chinese speedskating team’s uniform during practice ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The incident happened two days after the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) and the Sports Administration announced that a Taiwanese delegation would attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, despite initially saying the delegation would not attend either event.
Huang late on Wednesday said on Facebook that she removed the video after “receiving too many unnecessary comments as well as messages sent to her privately.”
Photo courtesy of Huang Yu-ting via CNA
“Sport is sport. There is no nationality in the world of sports. Every athlete is a friend when we are not competing against each other,” she wrote. “You do not have to cheer for me, but remember to cheer for athletes you support. Winter sports are not popular in Taiwan, but the nation has athletes competing in the Winter Olympics. Do not forget to cheer for them. I believe they will appreciate your support.”
However, Huang’s post failed to assuage her critics.
“Sport is sport? Do not forget that your accomplishments are only possible through the use of resources funded by Taiwanese taxpayers,” one Internet user said.
“You want to be Chinese? Fine, then renounce your Taiwanese nationality and do not come back,” another said.
One suggested that Huang give her Taiwan national team uniform to a Chinese athlete to test whether her theory of “sport is sport” applies to them as well.
In response, Huang said she has only one team uniform and would not be able to compete if she gave it away.
Still, some said people should not make a fuss about Huang’s friendly gesture.
Huang was wearing an outfit given by a friend, and she did not wear it during competition, they said, adding that it was a matter of personal freedom.
Sports Administration Deputy Director-General Lin Che-hung (林哲宏) yesterday said Huang had explained the situation to leaders of the Taiwanese delegation.
“She told us that she and her friend met during training in Germany in 2016 and they were happy to be able to reunite in Beijing. She did not think much of it when she put on the clothes her friend had given her,” Lin said.
“We have accepted Huang’s apology and she remains qualified to represent Taiwan” in the Games, Lin said, adding that the Sports Administration has reminded coaches and athletes to be more cautious with their statements on social media.
CTOC vice chairman Tsai Szu-chuen (蔡賜爵) said they would remind Huang to avoid actions that could touch a nerve.
