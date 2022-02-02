Taiwan’s delegation is to participate in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Beijing this month, in a turnaround decision after receiving requests from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) said on Monday.
The IOC has sent out a number of notices since Saturday, requiring all delegations to the Games to cooperate by attending the opening and closing ceremonies, the CTOC said in a statement.
Based on the Olympic spirit of solidarity, and the long-term good interaction and mutual understanding between the IOC and the CTOC, Taiwan’s delegation will participate in the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, to be held from Friday to Feb. 20, it said.
Photo: AFP
The decision was made after discussions with the Sports Administration that took into account disease prevention and the health of the delegation, the CTOC said.
Taiwan’s delegation was originally not going to participate in the opening and closing ceremonies, the Sports Administration said, citing flight schedules and COVID-19 prevention.
The Taiwanese athletes who are to participate at the Winter Olympics are speed skater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷), who is to compete in the women’s 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m races; skiers Lee Wen-yi (李玟儀) and Ho Ping-jui (何秉睿), who are to appear in the men’s and women’s slalom respectively; and Lin Sin-rong (林欣蓉), who is to take part in the luge women’s singles.
