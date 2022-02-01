Actress Lin Chi-ling, Akira welcome baby boy

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) and her husband have welcomed a son, Lin announced yesterday on Facebook, sharing the news with her fans on the eve of the Lunar New Year.

While the birth date of the baby was not disclosed, Lin, 47, said that she and her husband were grateful for the addition of the new family member.

“Thank you for coming into our family,” Lin wrote in English.

Taiwanese model and actress Lin Chi-ling, right, and her husband, Akira, wave to attendees at their wedding at the Tainan Art Museum’s Building 1 in Tainan on Nov. 18, 2019. Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Taipei Times

After waiting for a long time, an “angel” had been born to her family, the model-turned-actress said.

Her family wants to share their joy with loved ones, Lin said, expressing the hope that everyone can experience the love and happiness she was experiencing.

Lin’s Japanese husband, Ryohei Kurosawa, who is seven years Lin’s junior, is better known by his stage name “Akira” and is a member of the all-male J-pop group Exile.

Akira also shared Lin’s English-language message on Instagram, saying that he wanted to share his happiness with people by giving them good news to welcome the Lunar New Year.

Lin and Akira met in 2011 while working on the Japanese stage remake of the Chinese epic war film Red Cliff. They started dating in late 2018 and in June 2019 announced that they had registered their marriage in Taiwan and Japan. They held a wedding ceremony at the Tainan Art Museum on Nov. 18.