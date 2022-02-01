Taiwanese supermodel and actress Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) and her husband have welcomed a son, Lin announced yesterday on Facebook, sharing the news with her fans on the eve of the Lunar New Year.
While the birth date of the baby was not disclosed, Lin, 47, said that she and her husband were grateful for the addition of the new family member.
“Thank you for coming into our family,” Lin wrote in English.
Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Taipei Times
After waiting for a long time, an “angel” had been born to her family, the model-turned-actress said.
Her family wants to share their joy with loved ones, Lin said, expressing the hope that everyone can experience the love and happiness she was experiencing.
Lin’s Japanese husband, Ryohei Kurosawa, who is seven years Lin’s junior, is better known by his stage name “Akira” and is a member of the all-male J-pop group Exile.
Akira also shared Lin’s English-language message on Instagram, saying that he wanted to share his happiness with people by giving them good news to welcome the Lunar New Year.
Lin and Akira met in 2011 while working on the Japanese stage remake of the Chinese epic war film Red Cliff. They started dating in late 2018 and in June 2019 announced that they had registered their marriage in Taiwan and Japan. They held a wedding ceremony at the Tainan Art Museum on Nov. 18.
DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) is planning to purchase Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business for its net assets plus a premium of NT$19.8 billion (US$711.51 million) in cash, the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd said yesterday. It would acquire the consumer banking business via a transfer of assets and liabilities, DBS Taiwan general manger Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a news conference in Taipei. With a capital injection of S$2.2 billion (US$1.6 billion) from the parent company, DBS Bank Taiwan would pay Citibank NT$19.8 billion as a premium and acquire Citibank Taiwan’s net assets, for which the price has
RAPID SPREAD: Genome sequencing of cases found in Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, Yilan, Taipei and other areas found 10 local transmission chains of the Omicron variant The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 46 local and 46 imported cases of COVID-19, and said that genome sequencing found 10 local transmission chains of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The imported cases are 25 travelers who tested positive upon arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, and 21 people who tested positive during quarantine, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The domestic infections include 14 cases linked to the Farglory Free Trade Zone (遠雄自由貿易園區) cluster in Taoyuan, 12 cases linked to a Port of Kaohsiung cluster, two cases linked to an Yilan County
‘HAND IN HAND’: William Lai is in Honduras to attend the inauguration of Xiomara Castro, who said that her country hopes to maintain its relationship with Taiwan Honduras is grateful for the support Taiwan has provided and hopes to maintain their relationship, Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro said on Wednesday after meeting Vice President William Lai (賴清德), who is in the country to shore up shaky ties. Honduras is one of 14 countries with formal diplomatic relations with Taipei. Castro floated the idea of ditching Taipei for Beijing in her election campaign. China has ramped up pressure to reduce Taiwan’s international footprint. In comments to Taiwanese media after meeting Lai, who is in Honduras for the presidential inauguration yesterday, Castro thanked Taiwan. “The people of Honduras are always grateful to the people
The Control Yuan urged the Ministry of Labor to improve its monitoring of compensation for migrant workers after a report found that many who became disabled as a result of occupational accidents in Taiwan did not claim disability payments after going home. The Control Yuan made the request after approving an investigative report written by two of its 27 members. Unclaimed compensation benefits owed to disabled migrant workers as a result of occupational accidents over the past 10 years totaled NT$40 million (US$1.44 million), Control Yuan member Wang Mei-yu (王美玉) told a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday. This is a national disgrace