North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

AP, SEOUL





North Korea yesterday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since US President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

The Japanese and South Korean militaries said the missile was launched on a lofted trajectory, apparently to avoid the territorial spaces of neighbors, and reached a maximum altitude of 2,000km and traveled 800km before landing in the sea.

The flight details suggest that North Korea tested its longest-range ballistic missile since 2017, when it twice flew intermediate-range ballistic missiles over Japan and, separately, three intercontinental ballistic missiles that demonstrated the potential to reach deep into the US.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during an emergency meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential Blue House in Seoul yesterday, after a North Korean missile test. Photo: AFP / Handout / The Blue House

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missile flew for about 30 minutes and landed in waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

There were no immediate reports of damage to boats or aircraft.

Yesterday’s test was North Korea’s seventh round of launches this month. The unusually fast pace of tests indicates its intent to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations, as COVID-19 difficulties further stress an economy crippled by decades of mismanagement and US-led sanctions.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called an emergency National Security Council meeting where he described the test as a possible “mid-range ballistic missile launch” that brought North Korea to the brink of breaking its 2018 self-imposed moratorium on the testing of nuclear devices and longer-range missiles.

Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi told reporters that the missile was the longest-range rocket that North Korea has tested since its Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un chaired a meeting on Jan. 20, where senior party members made a veiled threat to lift the moratorium, citing what they perceived as US hostility and threats.

The latest launch suggests that Kim’s moratorium is already broken, said Lee Choon Geun, a missile expert and honorary research fellow at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute.

In his strongest comments toward North Korea in years, Moon said the situation on the Korean Peninsula is beginning to resemble 2017, when North Korea’s provocative run in nuclear and long-range missile testing resulted in an exchange of war threats between Kim and then-US president Donald Trump.

Moon said that the launches contravene UN Security Council resolutions and were a “challenge toward the international community’s efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, stabilize peace and find a diplomatic solution” to the nuclear standoff.

North Korea “should stop its actions that create tensions and pressure and respond to the dialogue offers by the international community including South Korea and the United States,” the South Korean presidential office quoted Moon as saying.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said that the latest launch did not “pose an immediate threat to US personnel, territory, or that of our allies.”