North Korea yesterday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since US President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.
The Japanese and South Korean militaries said the missile was launched on a lofted trajectory, apparently to avoid the territorial spaces of neighbors, and reached a maximum altitude of 2,000km and traveled 800km before landing in the sea.
The flight details suggest that North Korea tested its longest-range ballistic missile since 2017, when it twice flew intermediate-range ballistic missiles over Japan and, separately, three intercontinental ballistic missiles that demonstrated the potential to reach deep into the US.
Photo: AFP / Handout / The Blue House
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missile flew for about 30 minutes and landed in waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
There were no immediate reports of damage to boats or aircraft.
Yesterday’s test was North Korea’s seventh round of launches this month. The unusually fast pace of tests indicates its intent to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations, as COVID-19 difficulties further stress an economy crippled by decades of mismanagement and US-led sanctions.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in called an emergency National Security Council meeting where he described the test as a possible “mid-range ballistic missile launch” that brought North Korea to the brink of breaking its 2018 self-imposed moratorium on the testing of nuclear devices and longer-range missiles.
Japanese Minister of Defense Nobuo Kishi told reporters that the missile was the longest-range rocket that North Korea has tested since its Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un chaired a meeting on Jan. 20, where senior party members made a veiled threat to lift the moratorium, citing what they perceived as US hostility and threats.
The latest launch suggests that Kim’s moratorium is already broken, said Lee Choon Geun, a missile expert and honorary research fellow at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute.
In his strongest comments toward North Korea in years, Moon said the situation on the Korean Peninsula is beginning to resemble 2017, when North Korea’s provocative run in nuclear and long-range missile testing resulted in an exchange of war threats between Kim and then-US president Donald Trump.
Moon said that the launches contravene UN Security Council resolutions and were a “challenge toward the international community’s efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, stabilize peace and find a diplomatic solution” to the nuclear standoff.
North Korea “should stop its actions that create tensions and pressure and respond to the dialogue offers by the international community including South Korea and the United States,” the South Korean presidential office quoted Moon as saying.
The US Indo-Pacific Command said that the latest launch did not “pose an immediate threat to US personnel, territory, or that of our allies.”
DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) is planning to purchase Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business for its net assets plus a premium of NT$19.8 billion (US$711.51 million) in cash, the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd said yesterday. It would acquire the consumer banking business via a transfer of assets and liabilities, DBS Taiwan general manger Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a news conference in Taipei. With a capital injection of S$2.2 billion (US$1.6 billion) from the parent company, DBS Bank Taiwan would pay Citibank NT$19.8 billion as a premium and acquire Citibank Taiwan’s net assets, for which the price has
SHOW OF FORCE: Incursions of 39 Chinese warplanes on Sunday and 13 yesterday were likely in response to US-Japan exercises off Okinawa, military analysts said China on Sunday sent 39 warplanes — mostly fighter jets — into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), in its second-largest single-day incursion, the Ministry of National Defense said. Thirteen warplanes entered the zone yesterday, it added. The ministry late on Sunday said that the air force scrambled aircraft to broadcast warnings and deployed air-defense missile systems. The Chinese warplanes included 24 J-16 fighters — which experts say are among China’s favorite jets for testing Taiwan’s air defenses — 10 J-10s and one nuclear-capable H-6 bomber. Yesterday’s incursion included eight J-16s and two J-16Ds — a jet introduced at an air show last year
LEVEL 2 ALERT STAYS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said restrictions are mostly the same until after the Lunar New Year holiday The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that a level 2 COVID-19 alert would be extended to Feb. 7, and that tightened visitor restrictions at hospitals and long-term care facilities would be expanded to cover the whole nation, effective immediately. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that domestic restrictions would mostly remain the same, including the extended mask mandate that was implemented on Jan. 9. As announced on Saturday, drinking and eating are banned on public transport, including buses, trains, boats and domestic flights, he said. Business and public venues have been asked to strictly
RAPID SPREAD: Genome sequencing of cases found in Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, Yilan, Taipei and other areas found 10 local transmission chains of the Omicron variant The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 46 local and 46 imported cases of COVID-19, and said that genome sequencing found 10 local transmission chains of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The imported cases are 25 travelers who tested positive upon arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, and 21 people who tested positive during quarantine, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. The domestic infections include 14 cases linked to the Farglory Free Trade Zone (遠雄自由貿易園區) cluster in Taoyuan, 12 cases linked to a Port of Kaohsiung cluster, two cases linked to an Yilan County