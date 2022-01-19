Details about a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate for domestic use are to be announced tomorrow, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, as it also announced that airport testing for inbound travelers would be expanded to more flights.
After an increasing number of local infections were reported in the past two weeks, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said they would push for the use of a vaccine passport or certificate at some public venues in the cities.
Ko said that a vaccine certificate could be used in a variety of places, such as restaurants and sports events.
Photo: CNA
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said details about an official digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate for domestic use would be announced tomorrow and it would be available for download on Friday.
He said the certificate would meet the three requirements of the European General Data Protection Regulation — minimum exposure of personal data, the right to data portability and the right to be forgotten.
The Taipei City Government has also proposed implementing a vaccine passport, but the center is still discussing with the city government how to minimize exposure of users’ personal data, Chen said.
Photo: Huang Hsu-lei, Taipei Times
Chen also announced that airport COVID-19 testing for inbound travelers on long-haul flights — which requires them to undergo a polymerase chain reaction test after arrival and to wait for the test results before being allowed to depart — would be expanded to some short-haul flights.
On Monday, 17 people among 285 passengers tested positive, or 5.99 percent, he said, adding that yesterday morning three people among 105 passengers tested positive, or 2.86 percent.
As the airport testing has been running smoothly, and as two workers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport had tested positive in the past few days, the center would discuss with the airport expanding the policy gradually to short-haul flights, starting with flights from South Asian and Southeast Asian nations, Chen said.
