Rescuers find debris from missing F-16V, no pilot

Staff writer, with CNA





Rescuers yesterday morning found debris belonging to a missing air force F-16V Block 20 jet, but there were no signs of its pilot as the search continued for a second day, the National Rescue Command Center said.

What appeared to be debris from an aircraft and aircraft tires were first spotted by a military UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at about 10:48am, the center said in a news release.

It did not identify where the objects were seen.

Rescuers handle a bag discovered at the site of the crash of the missing air force F-16V in Chiayi County yesterday. Photo: Lin I-chang, Taipei Times

At 11:19am, the military confirmed that the debris belonged to a jet with the serial number 6650 piloted by Captain Chen Yi (陳奕).

However, rescuers have not located Chen, the center said.

As of 7am, three ships and 66 rescue and search personnel had been mobilized, and 10 air sorties had been deployed to search the waters from the south of Yunlin’s Mailiao Township (麥寮) to the north of Chiayi’s Budai Township (布袋), it said.

Rescuers identify debris at the site of the crash of the missing air force F-16V in Chiayi County yesterday. Photo: Lin I-chang, Taipei Times

Chen’s jet disappeared from radar at 3:23pm on Tuesday, about 30 minutes after it took off from Chiayi Air Base on a routine training mission with one other aircraft.

Weather conditions were good and there was high visibility, the military said.

The jet was seen by Chiayi residents crashing into the sea near the Aogu Wetlands (鰲鼓溼地) in Chiayi’s Dongshih Township (東石).

A search-and-rescue team look for the missing F-16V jet and its pilot in Chiayi County’s Dongshih Township yesterday. Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsun, Taipei Times

A pilot in another jet and a ground controller also confirmed that Chen’s plane had nosedived into the ocean after the aircraft simulated missile launches.

A team has since been formed to investigate the cause of the incident, and the nation’s F-16 fleet has been grounded for safety checks, the air force said.

Chen, 28, had logged 324.05 flying hours, with 62.2 hours clocked flying the F-16 model.

Family members of air force Captain Chen Yi and military personnel arrive at the site where Chen’s jet went missing in Chiayi County yesterday. Photo: Lin I-chang, Taipei Times

The jet’s accumulated flying time was 3,415.05 hours, with 401.4 of those hours accumulated after it was upgraded to the F-16V variant.