The government could soon publicize the names and pictures of repeat drunk driving offenders after the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday approved proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例).
The amendment was proposed as nearly 40 percent of drunk drivers are repeat offenders.
Currently, a repeat drunk driving offender is defined as someone who is caught driving under the influence at least two times within five years. Drivers who are caught driving drunk a third time must pay a hefty fine and attend a defensive driving course. Their vehicles are also confiscated on the spot and their licenses revoked.
If a drunk driver causes an accident resulting in serious injury or death, their licenses are revoked and they are banned from taking the driver’s license test for life.
The current definition has been criticized as being too lenient toward repeat offenders.
The proposed amendment to Article 35 of the act would define repeat drunk drivers as those who commit the offense two or more times in 10 years.
The bill would also authorize the Directorate-General of Highways to make public offenders’ names, pictures and drunk-driving records.
People driving under the influence of illegal drugs would also be penalized. Aside from facing a fine and punishments similar to those for drunk drivers, their names, pictures and records would also be made public.
Motor vehicle offices nationwide would determine where the information about repeat offenders would be published, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said.
The proposed amendment also stipulates that a first-time drunk driving offender must hand in their license plates at a motor vehicle office, even if they have not caused a traffic accident. The office can only return the license plates after two years.
Meanwhile, people riding with drunk drivers would be fined NT$6,000 to NT$15,000, up from the current NT$600 to NT$3,000, the amendment states.
If drivers are driving a rental vehicle and are clearly told by the renters that they are not allowed to drink and drive, their fines would be increased 50 percent if they are caught drunk driving or refuse to take a breath test.
Lawmakers also amended Article 35-1 to make it more difficult for repeat offenders to obtain a driver’s license again.
The amendment stipulates that repeat offenders can be issued a new driver’s license after an ignition interlock device is installed in their vehicles, and they must register such information at a motor vehicle office.
Drunk drivers who fail to install such devices in their vehicles would be fined NT$60,000 to NT$120,000, while those who fail to regularly check the device to ensure its accuracy would be fined NT$10,000 to NT$30,000.
The amendment could be implemented in the second half of this year after securing final approval at the legislature’s plenary session and other administrative procedures are completed, the ministry said.
