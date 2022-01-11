Starting today, arrivals on long-haul flights must wait for the results of COVID-19 tests before finishing airport entry procedures, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
The center also reported six locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, possibly linked to the airport cluster, and 26 imported cases.
As more than two dozen local COVID-19 cases have since Monday last week been reported among workers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and their close contacts, as well as a few people likely linked to them, the center on Sunday said that entry quarantine procedures would be revised.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said that the entry quarantine procedure would be tightened from midnight.
People arriving on long-haul flights would be required to take a government-funded rapid polymerase chain reaction test and wait for the results before finishing their entry procedure, he said.
“‘Long haul flights’ refers to those arriving from Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand,” he said.
Arrivals who test positive would be processed away from other travelers, with special personnel inspecting their documents and a separate exit leading to an ambulance, which would take them and their belongings to a hospital, Chen said.
Those who test negative would be allowed to go through normal entry procedures, and take a disease prevention vehicle to a quarantine hotel or centralized quarantine facility, he added.
“We hope to move the ‘line of defense’ to the front line to reduce the risk of infection during the entry process,” Chen said, adding that hopefully the policy would lower the infection risk of disease prevention taxi drivers, frontline airport workers and quarantine staff.
“As the incubation period of the Omicron variant [of SARS-CoV-2] is much shorter, we believe a large proportion of infected travelers will be detected at the airport under the new policy,” he said.
Chen said that he visited Taoyuan airport yesterday morning to check the redesigned passenger routes and waiting areas.
The changes ensure that passengers from different flights do not wait in the same areas, and the center checked air ventilation and disinfection measures at the testing and resting areas to prevent the risk of cross-contamination, he said.
“We urge inbound travelers to cooperate with airport staff, and avoid walking around while waiting for the COVID-19 test and for the result,” he added.
One of the six local cases confirmed yesterday was a family member of case No. 17,369 — a member of the Golden Voice Social Club, who was in close contact with an infected airport cleaner at the club, Chen said.
Two other local cases are airport workers who handle baggage carts, he said, adding that one of them carpools with three colleagues, one of whom is a previously reported case — case No. 17,473, another airport worker who handles baggage carts.
The two other people in the carpool group have tested negative, but are in home isolation, he said.
Another local case is a child who is the son of an infected couple — case Nos. 17,473 and 17,472, Chen said.
A classmate at an after-school childcare center also tested positive for COVID-19, he said, adding that the children attend different elementary schools, where classes have been suspended for 14 days.
The boy’s elder brother did not test positive, but the center asked the junior-high school he attends to suspend class for one day as a preventive measure, Chen said.
The sixth local case is a friend of case No. 17,472, a personal care aide, who they visited for about 30 minutes, and was therefore tested as a close contact, he said.
The sixth case has a daughter, and her junior-high school was also asked to suspend classes for one day, he added.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) Mi 10T 5G smartphones have built-in censorship capabilities and can transmit user data to servers at its Beijing headquarters, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said on Thursday evening. The Telecommunications Technology Center, a think tank run by the commission, conducted a test in October last year on the model sold in Taiwan after the Lithuanian National Cyber Security Center on Sept. 21 last year informed the NCC of the device’s censorship capabilities. The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense last year advised Lithuanians to avoid Chinese cellphones and dispose of any they own after discovering the software. “Our
COUNTERING ‘BULLYING’: ‘Europeans stand in solidarity at Lithuania’s side,’ Germany said, while the US gave Vilnius its support to help counter Beijing’s ‘economic coercion’ The US and Germany on Wednesday backed Lithuania in its spat with China, saying the pressure exerted by Beijing against the tiny Baltic nation was unwarranted, while China yesterday countered that Washington was using Vilnius and Taipei “to contain” Beijing. Lithuania last year let the Taiwanese office in Vilnius bear the name “Taiwanese,” instead of “Taipei,” which many countries use to avoid offending Beijing. Lithuania’s move infuriated Beijing, which withdrew its ambassador to Vilnius and expelled the Lithuanian ambassador to Beijing. “We have immediate concern about the government of China’s attempts to bully Lithuania, a country of fewer than 3 million people,” US
AIRPORT CLUSTER? The link between the cases is as yet unclear, but it seems likely they contracted the disease at work, as their family members have so far tested negative The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections — three airport workers and a disease prevention taxi driver — as well as 30 new imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the one of the local infections, case No. 17,230, was a female worker at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, reported by the center on Monday, and the other three infections were identified during expanded testing yesterday morning. The center at 11:30pm on Monday issued a news release announcing that a Taiwanese woman in her 40s, who worked as a
TAOYUAN CLUSTER: Two of the cases are airport janitors and two are related to another janitor, while a suspected cluster of six is likely to have also originated at the airport The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 10 linked to the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport cluster, and 49 imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said two of the new local infections are janitors at Taoyuan airport. The two tested negative in a first round of expanded testing, but both later experienced symptoms and were confirmed positive yesterday, he said. Two other local infections are family members of a previously confirmed case, another airport janitor, Chen said, adding that they also tested negative when first tested, but developed symptoms