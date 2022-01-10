The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 10 linked to the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport cluster, and 49 imported cases.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said two of the new local infections are janitors at Taoyuan airport.
The two tested negative in a first round of expanded testing, but both later experienced symptoms and were confirmed positive yesterday, he said.
Photo: CNA
Two other local infections are family members of a previously confirmed case, another airport janitor, Chen said, adding that they also tested negative when first tested, but developed symptoms during home isolation.
A suspected cluster of six new cases is likely linked to the airport cluster.
The first case in the suspected cluster is a child — case No. 17,416 — who was taken to a hospital emergency room with a fever, where he tested negative using a rapid test, but tested positive after a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test was administered during treatment, Chen said.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
The boy’s mother and uncle, who lives with them, tested positive, as well as a live-in care aide — case No. 17,472 — who took care of the boy’s uncle, he said.
Two other cases in the suspected cluster are two workers who handle baggage carts at Taoyuan airport, Chen said, adding that one of them — case No. 17,473 — is case No. 17,472’s husband.
They tested positive in the airport’s expanded testing program, he said.
Chen said the virus could have been transmitted to the care aide, and she transmitted the virus to the uncle, who gave it to his family members, but more contact tracing and genome sequencing data are needed.
Another likely separate case is a disease prevention taxi driver who works in Taipei, Chen said.
He tested positive for the nucleocapsids and spike proteins in a SARS-CoV-2 antibody test, Chen said, adding that his cycle threshold value was 30.
The case is likely to be a prior infection, but contact tracing continues, he said.
Regarding the Taoyuan airport cluster, CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said that so far there are two clear transmission chains, while other links have yet to be determined.
He said one of them is a disease prevention taxi driver (case No. 17,240) whose viral genome sequence is almost the same as that from an imported case from the US, who took his taxi on Dec. 26 last year.
Chang said another chain likely started with a janitor (case No. 17,307), whose onset of symptoms on Dec. 27 was the earliest among all cases linked to the airport.
Case No. 17,307 cleans the restrooms at the baggage claim area, where an imported case from the US had been on Dec. 24, he said.
She works near case No. 17,238, a janitor, and took the same employee shuttle bus as case No. 17,308, another janitor, of whom two family members tested positive yesterday, Chang said.
Case No. 17,238 took the same employee shuttle bus as four other infected janitors, including case No. 17,239, who had visited the Golden Voice Social Club in Taoyuan, where two members of the club and a family member of theirs also tested positive, he said.
Although the viral genome sequence from case No. 17,307 is unclear, the sequences of the other janitors — excluding the two reported yesterday — and the members of the Golden Voice Social Club and their family member, were the same as the imported case who visited the restroom on Dec. 24, Chang said.
The links between a few other cases associated with the airport cluster have yet to be determined, he added.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) Mi 10T 5G smartphones have built-in censorship capabilities and can transmit user data to servers at its Beijing headquarters, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said on Thursday evening. The Telecommunications Technology Center, a think tank run by the commission, conducted a test in October last year on the model sold in Taiwan after the Lithuanian National Cyber Security Center on Sept. 21 last year informed the NCC of the device’s censorship capabilities. The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense last year advised Lithuanians to avoid Chinese cellphones and dispose of any they own after discovering the software. “Our
YOUNGER GENERATION: There have been 86 imported cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 — 66 of them people aged 20 to 40, 38 of whom were asymptomatic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reclassified two cases of SARS-CoV-2 previously listed as imported as being associated with a quarantine hotel cluster infection, making them the nation’s first local cases of the Omicron variant. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that according to genome sequencing results, changes in the cycle threshold (Ct) values from polymerase chain reaction tests and other data, it is likely that one of the cases transmitted COVID-19 to the other cases at the hotel. The genome sequence of the virus sample from case No. 17,085 has two site differences
COUNTERING ‘BULLYING’: ‘Europeans stand in solidarity at Lithuania’s side,’ Germany said, while the US gave Vilnius its support to help counter Beijing’s ‘economic coercion’ The US and Germany on Wednesday backed Lithuania in its spat with China, saying the pressure exerted by Beijing against the tiny Baltic nation was unwarranted, while China yesterday countered that Washington was using Vilnius and Taipei “to contain” Beijing. Lithuania last year let the Taiwanese office in Vilnius bear the name “Taiwanese,” instead of “Taipei,” which many countries use to avoid offending Beijing. Lithuania’s move infuriated Beijing, which withdrew its ambassador to Vilnius and expelled the Lithuanian ambassador to Beijing. “We have immediate concern about the government of China’s attempts to bully Lithuania, a country of fewer than 3 million people,” US
AIRPORT CLUSTER? The link between the cases is as yet unclear, but it seems likely they contracted the disease at work, as their family members have so far tested negative The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections — three airport workers and a disease prevention taxi driver — as well as 30 new imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the one of the local infections, case No. 17,230, was a female worker at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, reported by the center on Monday, and the other three infections were identified during expanded testing yesterday morning. The center at 11:30pm on Monday issued a news release announcing that a Taiwanese woman in her 40s, who worked as a