Japan and Australia yesterday signed a “landmark” treaty to enhance defense ties, saying the accord would contribute to regional stability, as China expands its military and economic clout.
Although Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not mention Beijing directly in a statement released ahead of the signing, the agreement is seen as another step by the regional allies to signal their concern over China’s military expansion.
Ahead of yesterday’s online summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Morrison called the agreement “a statement of two nations’ commitment to work together in meeting the shared strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific.”
Photo: AFP
Australia has been working with Japan, India, the UK and the US to strengthen defense ties amid concerns about China, including its pressure on Taiwan, freedom of navigation in the region and trade disputes.
The Reciprocal Access Agreement, Japan’s first with any country, would allow Australian and Japanese militaries to work seamlessly with each other on defense and humanitarian operations, Morrison said.
“Japan is our closest partner in Asia as demonstrated by our special strategic partnership, Australia’s only such partnership — an equal partnership of shared trust between two great democracies committed to the rule of law, human rights, free trade and a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Morrison said.
Kishida called the agreement a “breakthrough” and said ties with Australia would remain a model for security cooperation with other countries, a Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs official told a news conference.
When asked about the treaty at a regular briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said that “the Pacific Ocean is vast enough for the common development of countries in the region.”
The question of Japan’s security role is likely to figure prominently at “two-plus-two” talks today between the foreign and defense ministers of Japan and the US.
“The ministers are expected to talk about security cooperation in the region,” a Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs official told reporters ahead of the talks.
Although Japan maintains a “one China” policy and China is its top export destination, Tokyo’s relationship with Taipei has flourished in the past few years on a largely non-governmental basis, and there has been growing debate among politicians and security experts on whether it should get involved if China was ever to take military action against Taiwan.
Today’s talks could see the US and Japan formalize their work on a draft plan for a joint operation in the event of an emergency over Taiwan, Kyodo news agency reported.
Additional reporting by Reuters
STAFF TESTED: The suspected cluster involves two imported cases who stayed in adjacent rooms during quarantine and carried the Delta strain of the coronavirus The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new suspected cluster of infections at a quarantine hotel in Taipei, saying classes at a preschool associated with the case would be suspended for two days to prevent infection. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the suspected cluster involves two imported cases who quarantined in adjacent hotel rooms last month. The first case — No. 17,181 — is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned from China and quarantined in the hotel from Dec. 12 to 26. He tested positive — with a cycle threshold (Ct)
YOUNGER GENERATION: There have been 86 imported cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 — 66 of them people aged 20 to 40, 38 of whom were asymptomatic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reclassified two cases of SARS-CoV-2 previously listed as imported as being associated with a quarantine hotel cluster infection, making them the nation’s first local cases of the Omicron variant. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that according to genome sequencing results, changes in the cycle threshold (Ct) values from polymerase chain reaction tests and other data, it is likely that one of the cases transmitted COVID-19 to the other cases at the hotel. The genome sequence of the virus sample from case No. 17,085 has two site differences
AIRPORT CLUSTER? The link between the cases is as yet unclear, but it seems likely they contracted the disease at work, as their family members have so far tested negative The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections — three airport workers and a disease prevention taxi driver — as well as 30 new imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the one of the local infections, case No. 17,230, was a female worker at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, reported by the center on Monday, and the other three infections were identified during expanded testing yesterday morning. The center at 11:30pm on Monday issued a news release announcing that a Taiwanese woman in her 40s, who worked as a
‘NOT AN OPTION’: Taiwan would not bow to Chinese pressure, the president said, while urging Beijing not to let itself be taken hostage by ‘military adventurism’ President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday called on China to renounce the use of force against Taiwan to resolve cross-strait differences, saying a military confrontation would severely affect the economies and people of both sides. Taiwan and China face challenges economically amid the COVID-19 pandemic and both governments are responsible for the welfare of their respective citizens, Tsai said in her New Year address from the Presidential Office in Taipei. Taipei has called on Beijing to stop its military and diplomatic coercion, as such actions are detrimental to maintaining regional peace and stability, she said. She reaffirmed that Taiwan would not bow to Chinese