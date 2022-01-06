The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is suppressing young voters, Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate in the legislative by-election for Taichung’s second electoral district, told a news conference at Nantien Temple in the city’s Wufeng District (霧峰) yesterday, with others accusing the KMT of planning to disrupt bus services during the vote on Sunday.
Lee Yu-chen (李雨蓁), who heads the Taiwan Statebuilding Party’s Organization Department, on Tuesday wrote on Facebook that the KMT was using “dirty tricks” in its bid to benefit its candidate, former legislator Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒).
Lee’s post included a screenshot of a chat group on messaging app Line, showing KMT staffer Huang Tzu-hao (黃子豪) saying: “The other side makes use of this bus service for young voters. Please help us swarm the registration system so that it can be paralyzed.”
Photo courtesy of Ling Ching-yi’s campaign office via CNA
The bus service does not discriminate based on political affiliation, Lee apparently wrote.
“It is pathetic that a young KMT member’s response to young people getting involved in the democratic process is to crash a registration Web site,” Lin said.
The message revealed the KMT’s indifference to young voters she said, adding that the bus rides were organized by groups to boost civic engagement.
Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Statebuilding Party’s Tainan chapter
The KMT should examine the reasons for Yen’s unpopularity among young Taiwanese instead of trying to suppress votes, she said.
The recalls, referendums and by-elections initiated by the opposition are a burden on young people who work and have to travel to cast their ballots, she said.
KMT Taichung chapter convenor Lin Min-lin (林敏霖) said that Huang had acted on his own and the party does not endorse his message.
The KMT appreciates Huang’s passion, but his actions were not appropriate as the party also has young supporters who could utilize the service to vote in Taichung, he said.
Lin Ching-yi also called on the Taichung City Government to share its records on a proposed MRT station near a property belonging to the Yen family, saying that the municipality has a duty to show that no undue influence had been exercised regarding the decision on its location.
The disclosures should include meeting minutes, site evaluation reports and expert opinions that the city government has apparently sought, she said.
Additional reporting by CNA
STAFF TESTED: The suspected cluster involves two imported cases who stayed in adjacent rooms during quarantine and carried the Delta strain of the coronavirus The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new suspected cluster of infections at a quarantine hotel in Taipei, saying classes at a preschool associated with the case would be suspended for two days to prevent infection. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the suspected cluster involves two imported cases who quarantined in adjacent hotel rooms last month. The first case — No. 17,181 — is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned from China and quarantined in the hotel from Dec. 12 to 26. He tested positive — with a cycle threshold (Ct)
YOUNGER GENERATION: There have been 86 imported cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 — 66 of them people aged 20 to 40, 38 of whom were asymptomatic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reclassified two cases of SARS-CoV-2 previously listed as imported as being associated with a quarantine hotel cluster infection, making them the nation’s first local cases of the Omicron variant. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that according to genome sequencing results, changes in the cycle threshold (Ct) values from polymerase chain reaction tests and other data, it is likely that one of the cases transmitted COVID-19 to the other cases at the hotel. The genome sequence of the virus sample from case No. 17,085 has two site differences
‘NOT AN OPTION’: Taiwan would not bow to Chinese pressure, the president said, while urging Beijing not to let itself be taken hostage by ‘military adventurism’ President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday called on China to renounce the use of force against Taiwan to resolve cross-strait differences, saying a military confrontation would severely affect the economies and people of both sides. Taiwan and China face challenges economically amid the COVID-19 pandemic and both governments are responsible for the welfare of their respective citizens, Tsai said in her New Year address from the Presidential Office in Taipei. Taipei has called on Beijing to stop its military and diplomatic coercion, as such actions are detrimental to maintaining regional peace and stability, she said. She reaffirmed that Taiwan would not bow to Chinese
AIRPORT CLUSTER? The link between the cases is as yet unclear, but it seems likely they contracted the disease at work, as their family members have so far tested negative The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections — three airport workers and a disease prevention taxi driver — as well as 30 new imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the one of the local infections, case No. 17,230, was a female worker at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, reported by the center on Monday, and the other three infections were identified during expanded testing yesterday morning. The center at 11:30pm on Monday issued a news release announcing that a Taiwanese woman in her 40s, who worked as a