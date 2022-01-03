France announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions from today and the UK’s health minister said curbs were an “absolute last resort,” as governments face tough choices between controlling the virus and keeping economies open.
COVID-19 cases have surged globally in the past few weeks, fueled by the emergence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and the pandemic dampened new year’s celebrations yet again.
Europe crossed 100 million known cases on Saturday and governments there are keen to prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 while also avoiding punishing restrictions.
Photo: AP
Fully vaccinated people in France who test positive would only have to isolate for seven days, and can leave quarantine after five days if they show a negative test.
The change in rules should allow a “benefit-risk balance aimed at ensuring the virus is controlled while maintaining socioeconomic life,” the French Ministry of Health said.
According to an Agence France-Presse tally of official figures, 17 out of 52 countries or territories in Europe beat their previous record of most cases in a single week.
The countries with the highest ratio of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the world were all in Europe too, with Denmark showing the worst figure of 2,045.
However, some studies have sparked hope that Omicron does not cause COVID-19 as severe as the Delta variant, with some governments factoring that into their decisions to ease curbs.
However, the WHO has warned of trying times ahead, saying Omicron could lead to “a tsunami of cases” because of its high transmissibility.
The virus surges dampened new year’s celebrations around the world, with events canceled and tens of millions spending the holidays under some form of restrictions.
The British government, which is responsible for health policies in England only, has put in place some precautions, but so far refused to curb socializing and large events, despite record case numbers last week.
It has pointed to the less dramatic rise in hospitalizations compared with case numbers as justification.
“Curbs on our freedom must be an absolute last resort and the British people rightly expect us to do everything in our power to avert them,” British Secretary of State for Health Sajid Javid wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper.
“I’ve been determined that we must give ourselves the best chance of living alongside the virus,” he added, noting the “enormous health, social and economic costs of lockdowns.”
Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have all rolled out new rules since Christmas limiting gatherings.
Despite virus concerns, populations in many parts of the world have grown increasingly weary of restrictions, sparking regular protests and defiance in some countries.
In Stuttgart, Germany, about 100 people attempted to stage an unauthorized protest against COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions.
