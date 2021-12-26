At least 16 people died when a migrant boat sank in the Aegean, the Greek coast guard said early yesterday, just hours after a similar incident claimed 11 lives.
The latest incident — the third since Wednesday — came amid high smuggler activity not seen in Greek waters in months.
The Athens News Agency reported that the coast guard on Friday found 16 bodies, including those of three women and a baby, and rescued 63 people from a boat that overturned and sank near the island of Paros.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Hours earlier, 11 bodies were recovered from a boat that ran aground on an islet north of the island of Antikythera on Thursday evening.
Ninety people stranded on the islet were rescued, the coast guard said.
On Wednesday, a dinghy carrying migrants capsized off the island of Folegandros, killing at least three people.
Thirteen people were rescued, while dozens remain missing, authorities said.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that the Folegandros incident was the worst in the Aegean Sea this year.
“This shipwreck is a painful reminder that people continue to embark on perilous voyages in search of safety,” said Adriano Silvestri, the UNHCR’s assistant representative in Greece.
On Friday, the coast guard intercepted another boat with 92 men and boys on board after it ran aground near the coast of the Peloponnese peninsula.
Three suspected smugglers who fled the boat on foot were later detained.
The UN refugee agency estimates that more than 2,500 people have died or gone missing at sea in their attempt to reach Europe from January through last month.
Nearly 1 million people, mainly Syrian refugees, arrived in the EU in 2015 after crossing to Greek islands close to Turkey.
“These days, the criminal activity of smugglers, who are indifferent to human life, has intensified, stacking dozens of distressed people, without life jackets, on boats that do not even meet the basic safety standards,” Greek Minister for Shipping and Island Policy Giannis Plakiotakis said.
Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom (王力宏) yesterday issued a public apology to his ex-wife Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾) over allegations that he had been unfaithful during their marriage, and said he would temporarily withdraw from the entertainment business. “I will no longer give any explanations or defend myself. I didn’t manage the marriage properly, caused trouble to my family and didn’t maintain the public the image that an idol should have. It was all my fault,” Wang wrote on Facebook. Lee on Sunday had demanded an apology from Wang and his father, threatening legal action if one was not provided by 3pm that day. Lee
The Taiwan High Court yesterday handed down a more than 100-year prison sentence to 26-year-old Lin Ho-chun (林和駿), for using social media to entice teenage girls to send him naked photographs and videos that he later shared with his friends. An investigation of Lin’s computer found 81 victims, mostly underage girls, and last year he had been handed a jail term of three years, four months in a first ruling by Taipei District Court for contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), issuing threats to some of the victims and other related offenses. The case attracted attention as Lin
TAIWANESE MEASURES: The minister of health said he was watching the situation across the Taiwan Strait and might initiate an evacuation if the lockdown persisted China has locked down 13 million residents in Xian, Shaanxi Province, following a spike in COVID-19 cases, just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing, about 1,000km to the west. Xian yesterday reported 63 locally transmitted cases, pushing the city’s total to at least 211 over the past week. “We are not receiving any new guests, and no present guests are allowed to leave the hotel,” said a receptionist at the Hanting Hotel in Xian, who only gave her surname, Li. “Including the guests, we are required to take a test once every two days.” Li said. “There will be
TALK VS ACTION: Hsinchu City’s mayor said ‘greater Hsinchu’ should be made a reality soon, but the Hsinchu County commissioner said that more public debate was required President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other senior officials support a merger of Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) announced yesterday following a high-level meeting at the presidential residence. The attendees, who included senior government officials and other prominent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members, discussed key policy measures following Saturday’s referendum, Chang said. Tsai hopes the party caucus can back government policies while obtaining support from across party lines for the national budget, Chang added, referencing a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) boycott of the budget bill over what the KMT called partisan campaigning by DPP officials ahead of