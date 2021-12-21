Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom (王力宏) yesterday issued a public apology to his ex-wife Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾) over allegations that he had been unfaithful during their marriage, and said he would temporarily withdraw from the entertainment business.
“I will no longer give any explanations or defend myself. I didn’t manage the marriage properly, caused trouble to my family and didn’t maintain the public the image that an idol should have. It was all my fault,” Wang wrote on Facebook.
Lee on Sunday had demanded an apology from Wang and his father, threatening legal action if one was not provided by 3pm that day.
Photo: AP
Lee on Friday posted on Instagram allegations that Wang was a serial adulterer who had solicited prostitutes and subjected Lee to emotional abuse. That led to the loss of a host of endorsement deals for the award-winning singer and damaged his long-cultivated clean-cut image, with Wang’s father defending his son in a letter published on Sunday.
However, the father’s attempt to protect his son resulted in Lee demanding an apology from both and threatening legal action for defamation.
The father’s letter claimed that his son’s biggest regret was in 2013 when Lee revealed that she was pregnant. He said that Lee had initially told the family that she would raise the child on her own, then backtracked and threatened to ruin his son’s career unless he agreed to get married.
The elder Wang described what followed as “seven years of pain,” saying that the last two years had felt like hell to his son.
He said that his son and Lee had been separated for the past two years, and that his son had tried his best to be a dedicated father and partner, but Lee had asked for hundreds of millions of New Taiwan dollars in alimony.
Lee responded to the letter on Instagram, saying the inaccuracy of the content was proof that she had been mistreated.
She said that as her ex-husband had made her believe that they were dating with a view to getting married, the couple had used no form of contraception, which resulted in the pregnancy.
She said Wang’s parents had given her an ultimatum of either getting an abortion or giving birth while unmarried, which resulted in her considering raising the child as a single parent.
Lee said that she had not asked for hundreds of millions in alimony, but had asked to keep the current staff on the couple’s payroll to help her raise the children.
Lee said that her ex-husband had voluntarily been absent from the lives of their children.
SUPPLY PARTNER? Analysts believe Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger came for TSMC’s 3-nanometer chips, which are to be the most advanced when they roll out next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is an important and long-term partner, Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger said yesterday upon arriving in Taiwan on a trip that is widely believed to be a quest to secure the Hsinchu-based chipmaker as a supplier of advanced 3-nanometer chips. The move would seem to backtrack Gelsinger’s remarks that Taiwan is geopolitically unsafe, and that the US should not overly depend on Asia for semiconductors, but should invest more in the country’s homegrown chipmakers. With the construction of a new fabrication factory in Phoenix, Arizona — its first major expansion overseas — TSMC is
NATIONAL DIRECTION: Democracy continues to be the strongest form of defense for Taiwan as the government looks to the challenges ahead, President Tsai Ing-wen said Four initiatives challenging the government’s policies on energy, food safety, environmental protection and regulations governing referendums failed to pass yesterday in a national referendum characterized by a relatively low turnout and nearly identical vote margins on all four issues. Under the Referendum Act (公民投票法), a referendum can only pass if an initiative is supported by at least one-quarter of all eligible voters, and the “yes” votes exceed the “no” votes. For yesterday’s vote, that meant an initiative could only pass if it garnered at least 4,956,367 “yes” votes and there were fewer “no” votes. Referendum No. 17, proposed by nuclear power advocate
The Executive Yuan yesterday told Beijing to stop engaging in cognitive warfare to intervene in Taiwan’s internal affairs, as the nation prepares to vote on four referendums tomorrow. During a news briefing on Wednesday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) posed 10 questions about what democracy means to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government. Ma accused the DPP of sowing discord in Taiwanese society, suppressing dissidents, manipulating disagreements between different ethnic groups, exaggerating Chinese military threats, and directly or indirectly meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs, among other allegations. In Taipei, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that the allegations
TAOYUAN: Genome sequencing results show the same Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2, suggesting that one of the travelers infected three others staying at the same hotel Four people have been identified as being part of a COVID-19 cluster infection at a quarantine hotel in Taoyuan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The four are Taiwanese nationals who returned to the country at different times over the past three weeks from China, Vietnam and Hong Kong, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, told a daily news briefing. Although the four checked into the hotel at different times, their stays overlapped and they were assigned to neighboring rooms on the sixth floor, Lo said, adding that genome