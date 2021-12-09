Taiwan’s solar and wind energy installations would generate revenue of more than NT$2 trillion (US$72.09 billion) and create 160,000 jobs by 2025, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, reiterating the nation’s resolve to energy transition.
Tsai made the remarks at the opening of the three-day Energy Taiwan exposition at the Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 2 in Taipei.
Exports of Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the third quarter exceeded US$7.3 billion, making it the biggest market in the region, Tsai said, citing Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International data.
Photo courtesy of the British Office Taipei
The booming semiconductor industry is increasing demand for green power, while the government is committed to expanding the green energy industry, she said.
By 2025, the nation’s wind and solar power installations would create investments of up to NT$1.7 trillion, revenue of more than NT$2 trillion and 160,000 jobs, Tsai said.
“The UK is supporting Taiwan in its energy transition,” British Representative to Taiwan John Dennis said at the British pavilion later. “We are partnering with Taiwan to turbocharge its offshore wind sector and become the regional leader in clean growth.”
“Now, Taiwan is the UK’s largest offshore wind market in Asia-Pacific,” Dennis said. “I would like to congratulate the Bureau of Energy and the Ministry of Economic Affairs on their third round offshore wind development plan, and their target to achieve 20.5 gigawatts in capacity by 2035.”
Taiwan, although it was not part of the COP26 negotiations, has an important role to play, as it is the world’s 21st-largest economy and a top-25 emitter of carbon dioxide, he said.
The envoy also welcomed Taiwan’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050 and its plan to legislate a carbon pricing scheme.
“The UK’s credit agency ... has provided more than ￡500 million [US$659.78 million] in credit guarantees to three offshore wind farms in Taiwan,” he said.
It is the first time that the British Office Taipei has had a UK-themed pavilion at the annual energy exposition, the office said.
There are more than 30 British offshore wind companies with offices in Taiwan, with eight — Aggreko International Projects, Correll Electrical Engineering Taiwan Branch, CWind Taiwan, Flotation Energy Taiwan, James Fisher Renewables, Offshore Wind Consultants Taiwan, Taiwan Mott MacDonald and Taylor Hopkinson — exhibiting, it said.
The companies are to demonstrate the breadth of British expertise, including offshore wind farm planning and construction, engineering consultancy, crew transfer vessels, operations and maintenance, blade services, floating wind technology, and temporary power and temperature solutions for offshore wind farms, it said.
Also at the exposition are a handful of German and Dutch companies, including RWE Renewables Taiwan, Phoenix Contact and Boskalis Hwachi Offshore Wind Taiwan.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the progress of some offshore installations, but the situation is expected to improve from next year, German Offshore-Wind Initiative Taiwan representative David Chiang (蔣大巍) said.
Many energy developers are competing for the third phase of Taiwan’s offshore wind farm plan, after the ministry in July started accepting applications, he said.
Floating wind technology is expected to become a new trend, Chiang said, adding that the government should ensure the consistency of energy policy to minimize the risks for energy developers.
TIGHTENED RULES: Employees in the affected sectors must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1 or provide an exemption certificate, and they must undergo COVID-19 testing People working in sectors supervised by the education, economics, labor, and health and welfare ministries must be fully vaccinated by next month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. “Starting from Jan. 1, vaccination rules for workers at industries supervised by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Labor, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare will be further enhanced,” said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman. New employees and those returning to work must provide a negative COVID-19 test result — an antigen rapid test, at-home rapid
NO ENTRY: The refusal to process Lithuanian goods at Chinese ports suggests that they have been ordered to do so by an official entity, a trade group head said The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the governments of other EU member states to jointly respond to Beijing blocking Lithuanian exports from entering China, as “Lithuania is not listed on the [Chinese customs] system as a country.” Lithuanian media Web site 15min.lt yesterday cited a Lithuanian wood exporter as saying that it was not allowed to unload its goods at an unnamed Chinese port. The company said that its Chinese partner cited customs authorities as saying that any merchandise or shipments related to Lithuania would be refused, effective immediately. Lithuanian timber exporter Sprusas confirmed that Lithuanian goods could be loaded
THREAT REMAINS: With cases rising in many parts of the world, the minister urged the public to continue complying with the disease prevention regulations Taiwan can be considered to have achieved “COVID zero” status, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reporting 21 imported cases of COVID-19, the highest number of daily imported infections reported this year. Chen, who heads the CECC, said no local infections or deaths were reported, but 21 imported cases were confirmed yesterday. The imported cases are eight men and 13 women who arrived from Belize, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and the US, Chen said. The highest number of daily imported infections last year was 25 cases on March 23, he
‘RESOLUTELY COMMITTED’: Sparking a crisis in the Taiwan Strait would be in no one’s interest, starting with China, the US secretary of state told a conference US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Reuters Next conference on Friday that Chinese leaders should think carefully about their actions toward Taiwan, warning of “terrible consequences” if China precipitates a crisis across the Taiwan Strait. In an interview, Blinken addressed multiple foreign policy challenges facing the administration of US President Joe Biden, including faltering efforts to repair the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine and the spiraling conflict in Ethiopia. Most acute might be China’s increasingly aggressive posture toward Taiwan. Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) has said tensions with China are at their worst in