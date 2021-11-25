Dutch parliament backs Taiwan at Interpol

‘MEANINGFUL PARTICIPATION’: Taiwan is an important partner of the Netherlands in business and combating global crime, and its request was legitimate, a motion said

Staff writer, with CNA, BRUSSELS





The Dutch House of Representatives on Tuesday adopted a motion supporting Taiwan’s participation in the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

Proposed by Dutch lawmakers of parliament Agnes Mulder and Kees van der Staaij, the motion was passed in a 149-0 vote, with one absentee, the Taipei Representative Office in the Netherlands said in a news statement.

The motion referred to Taiwan as an important partner of the Netherlands in business and combating global crime, and said that Taiwan’s request for meaningful participation in Interpol was legitimate.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses Interpol’s annual assembly in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

It also urged the Dutch government to work with other countries to explore ways to support Taiwan in its bid to participate as an observer in Interpol’s general assembly, and take part in the meetings and training programs that the transnational crime control body organizes.

The passage of the motion came on the same day that Interpol’s general assembly began in Turkey.

Representatives from the body’s 194 member states are to elect new leadership and vote on policy in a three-day session in Istanbul.

Tuesday’s motion was another display of support for Taiwan from the Dutch parliament, as it adopted a motion backing Taiwan’s participation in international organizations in 2019, the representative office said.

Support for the country from the Dutch administration has also grown in the past few years, it said, adding that Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Ben Knapen told parliament last week that his country supported the inclusion of Taiwan in Interpol.

Taiwan joined Interpol in 1961 under the name Republic of China, but was forced to withdraw in 1984 after the entry of the People’s Republic of China. Its participation has been blocked since then under a resolution passed at Interpol’s 53rd general assembly the same year.

Taiwan seeks to take part in Interpol’s general assembly as an observer, and hopes to participate in all the organization’s meetings, mechanisms and activities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.